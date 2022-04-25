Skip to main content

LISTEN: NBA Draft Talk with Hoop Intellect

Discussing the 2021 rookie class and the upcoming draft with NBA Draft analyst Hoop Intellect on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of The Uncontested Podcast, we're joined by Keandre from Hoop Intellect to evaluate the Thunder's 2021 rookie class, and to look ahead at the upcoming 2022 draft.

We break down several different scenarios the Thunder could face after lottery night, and then go through a full mock draft through the lottery, looking at team needs and slotting in prospects accordingly.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

