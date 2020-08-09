Thunder/Wizards Live Game Blog

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan shared some good news in his pre-game media availability. Both Steven Adams and Mike Muscala are back for today's game with the Wizards.

Muscala had been in the NBA concussion protocol for since Tuesday. During the first quarter of the Thunder's loss to Denver, Muscala fell and hit his head on the court. Muscala sat out against the Lakers and Grizzlies.

His peers may have voted Adams as the toughest player in the NBA, but even his superhuman high tolerance for pain couldn't keep him off the bench for the Memphis game. Adams Suffered a lower leg contusion after JaVale McGee fell on his lower left during Oklahoma City's win over Los Angeles.

Adams and Muscala's return are much needed as the Thunder were dominated in the paint and on the boards' vs. The Grizzlies on Friday. According to Billy Donovan, Andre Roberson is suffering from foot soreness and will rest for this morning's contest.

Roberson played nine minutes on Friday, the most action he's seen since being able to play for the first time in over two years came against the Lakers when he played 11 minutes.

Dennis Schroder is still with his family. Schroder's wife has just given birth to a daughter, Donovan says the team is working with Schroder, but there is no timeline for his return to Orlando.

The NBA announced yesterday that Schroder is a finalist for the sixth man of the year award. Schroder is averaging 19 points and shooting 46 percent off the bench.

First Quarter:

Update, per Thunder PR Steven Adams (left lower leg contusion) and Nerlens Noel (right ankle soreness) are both OUT for today's game vs. Washington.

Muscala is getting the start today in place of Steven Adams; his backups will be Kevin Hervey and Darius Bazley.

Aside from the moving screen, Muscala has been a welcome addition to the Thunder starting five, knocking down a couple from beyond the Arc.

10-0 start for Oklahoma City. Make it 13-3. Muscala is on fire! 3 for three from three.

Everything wrong in the last three-quarters of the Memphis game is right today. Ball movent (check), getting good looks at the basket (check) rebounding (check) shooting from three (BIG CHECK), ENERGY (Also BIG CHECK)

Good start by the Thunder, Wizards clawed their way back in as the quarter went along.

32-23-OKC at the end of the first.

Second Quarter:

Bazley getting some run at center, let's see if he can bang down low. Thunder started the second on a 7-0 run. So with Washington, Bazley doesn't need to bang! He's looking smooth.

Bazley's shooting with confidence, he's moving to the basket, and he's not being challenged. After this lastest Oklahoma City run, you wonder if the Wizards have much left to give.

That inbound pass is a microcosm of the Wizards time in Orlando.

Now, Brooks gets hit with a technical foul, in a way you have to feel sorry for these guys, there's a good chance they'll head back to DC without having won a single game in the bubble.

He got blocked, but, how about Ferguson going baseline. Billy Donovan called for a technical foul.

The only way you get out of a shooting slump is to shoot the ball, SGA, needs to continue to take shots and find his stroke, if he starts giving up open looks then you know his confidence is toast.

64-48 Thunder at halftime.

Mike Muscala with 11 points (3/4 from three) Danilo Gallinari (4/6 shooting) and Darius Bazley with 14 points (12 minutes)

Third Quarter: