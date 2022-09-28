OKC Thunder: Locker Room Buy-in High Despite Outside Noise and Continued Rebuild

The outside noise is loud around Oklahoma City and the franchise.

Rumors of uneasiness among star players and possible rebuild altering trades have swirled for weeks prior to the opening of training camp.

On Monday the Thunder held their annual media day to officially open training camp.

OKC players shut out the noise around them with their comments of their thoughts on the team and the direction of the organization. Lu Dort is entering his fourth NBA season and recently signed a large extension, however it didn't stop rumors from swirling around the young defensive juggernaut.

The extension may not have stopped the noise, but he did.

“I appreciate this organization just to trust me,” Dort said. “I feel like I’ve grown so much being here. I'm just happy to be here for the next 5 years.”

Dort has seen exponential improvement each of his first three seasons especially offensively. He entered the organization as an elite defender, but his offense has taken massive strides over his Thunder tenure.

He’s bought into the team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also dispelled rumors of his displeasure with the team's struggles. He stated he knew the path of OKC when he signed his extension, but is hopeful the Thunder will begin winning soon.

The stars are bought in.

It’s not only the stars who remain optimistic and bought into the franchise, the bench players are also dedicated to the grind of the rebuild.

Kenrich Williams needed to find a role in the NBA, he has found one, and more with the Thunder. Williams talked highly of the organization on Monday during his session of media days.

“The front office, the coaches, the players. The city. My family loves it here,” Williams said. “There’s not enough money to beat peace of mind. And that’s what I have here in Oklahoma City.”

OKC may not have the highest odds to win the championship or have the most talent from top to bottom in the league, but they do have a tight knit locker room of players who want to play in the organization and continue to help this team get back to the playoffs.

The Thunder still have some growing to go before competing again, but one thing seems certain, the core is together for the long haul.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.