Luka Doncic Offers Compliments to OKC Thunder Superstar, Defensive Ace
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, 126-99 inside the Paycom Center. This marked just the second two game losing streak of the season for the OKC Thunder.
In this contest, the Lakers were led by Luka Doncic who dominated the clash with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. After the game, he offered prasie to the Thunder's superstar and defensive stalwart.
""Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] is an unbelievable player. He makes [OKC] look like an incredible team," Doncic said post game.
Doncic did praise the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder throughout his post game press conference, including its defense ace, Lu Dort.
"Going against Lu Dort, it's a tough job. He's one of the best defenders in the NBA," Doncic said.
Doncic has long revered Dort as one of the league's best defenders, praise that was heightened after their playoff battle a year ago.
With the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award race viewed as wide-open, Dort should be a player that voters lean toward as he pioneers a historic defense while taking the toughest assignments each night throughout the NBA season.
Doncic's quotes are good perspective for the NBA Award races and should be factored into the discussions. Oklahoma City would not be as good without its superstar and its defense is spearheaded by one of the top point of attack defenders in this league.
These two teams get back together inside the Paycom Center on Tuesday night with the rubber match of its three game regular season series.