Mann breaks record, Thunder losing streak reaches 10 in loss to Celtics

The Thunder's skid continues.

The Oklahoma City losing streak has reached double-digits after a 132-123 loss to Boston despite a fourth quarter push.

The different levels of success between the Thunder and the Boston Celtics were evident, especially in the first quarter.

The Celtics came out swinging and punched the Thunder in the gut, a punch OKC couldn’t recover from. OKC went down 38-24 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was more competitive with OKC’s defense limiting the Celtics and the game was more even. The two teams scored 27 apiece, which led to Boston leading 65-51 at halftime.

While OKC shot 41.7% in the first half Tre Mann shot 75% knocking down 9-of-12 shots. OKC made just eight 3-point shots as a team in the first half, Mann made seven of them. Mann went to the half with 26 of OKC’s 51 points, just over 50% of the team's offensive production.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who made the other 3-point shot in the first half, struggled offensively overall in the half shooting just 3-for-10 from the field with seven points, he did add four assists to his line.

For the Celtics the tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum proved difficult for OKC to handle. The duo combined for 34 points in the first half.

In the second half both offenses got hot, but the Celtics were hotter, moderately extending their already large lead. With a Payton Prichard 3-point shot with 7.6 seconds left in the third the Celtics capped off a 43 point quarter, while OKC scored 33.

The Celtics still controlled the game 108-84.

Mann, who had the explosive first half, failed to score in the third on his two shot attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 in the quarter, Darius Bazley also helped the Thunder offense adding seven in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw OKC to make a run at the Boston lead pulling with single-digits with less than two minutes left in the game.

The charge was led by Gilgeous-Alexander, who Boston had no answer for. With 48.9 seconds the Thunder had dwindled the large Celtics lead to just seven points after a stretch of 10 consecutive made field goals.

In the end the deficit proved to great despite OKC winning the fourth quarter scoring 39-24.

Mann, who set a career-high and OKC rookie record, led OKC in scoring with 35. Gilgeous-Alexander used a solid second half to finish with 31 points.

Bazley recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder fall to 20-52 on the season.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.