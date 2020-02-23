InsideTheThunder
Markel Brown Scores 12 in Blue Loss

Erik Gee

Courtesy of Thunder Public Relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue (17-19) fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (19-19), 127-105, on Saturday night.

Sioux Falls was the first to strike with a Mychal Mulder dunk and proceeded to go up by double digits in the opening frame. Despite the gap, the Blue battled back in the second and pulled within two points at 61-59 with just under four minutes before the break but would get no closer. The Skyforce maintained a double-figure lead throughout the second half, going up by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell led Oklahoma City with 24 points off the bench, grabbing 12 rebounds in his performance. Two-way player Kevin Hervey also notched a double-double, putting up 13 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists and two steals.

Four Blue players reached double figures by halftime with Sedrick Barefield scoring 10, Akoon-Purcell and Markel Brown each acquiring 12, and Kadeem Jack leading the first half with 14 points.

Jack finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, adding eight rebounds while Brown ended up with 18 points thanks to four makes from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City narrowly won the rebounding battle 44-43.

Sioux Falls was led by Mulder and Gabe Vincent, each with 25 points. Mulder tallied a double-double by also snagging 10 rebounds.

Up next, Oklahoma City will travel to Prescott Valley, where they will face the Northern Arizona Suns on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Findlay Toyota Center.

