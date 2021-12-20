Mock Trade of the Week: Thunder Acquire Jalen Smith From Suns

Jalen Smith could be an intriguing and gettable prospect for rebuilding Oklahoma City.

Drafted in 2020 with the 10th overall pick, Suns center Jalen Smith has yet to have his time in the sun in the NBA.

In his rookie season, he averaged just five minutes per game in 27 games, scoring 2.0 points and coming down with 1.4 rebounds per game.

In just ten contests in Year 2, he’s averaging just 8.5 minutes, averaging 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.

While once thought of as a decent project, Smith’s drafting coincided with Phoenix’s trade for Chris Paul, which drastically sped up their championship window.

Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee are anchoring the big man minutes. And a season that yielded the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and a deep playoff run left no time to development Smith on-court.

Smith is an intriguing prospect however for a rebuilding Thunder squad.

At 6-foot-10, Smith provides more size for an already undersized roster.

Even more, Smith has an advanced handle and perimeter shooting for a big man, giving him the ability to plug right in to the system general manager Sam Presti is building in Oklahoma City.

Smith wouldn't likely be thrust right into a major role with the Thunder, but would certainly garner more minutes than his current situation allows.

In just his sophomore season, Smith’s value is unknown, but due to Phoenix’ lack of playing him he could come at a relatively cheap cost.

If second round selections couldn’t get a deal done, OKC has plenty of mid-level firsts laying around.

Oklahoma City’s Offer: Thunder 2022 SRP, Wizards 2022 SRP

