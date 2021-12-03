Mock Trade of the Week: Thunder Acquire Marvin Bagley

Both Oklahoma City and Sacramento could benefit from a swap of players looking for a fresh start in their careers.

There’s several players out there that need a change of scenery, maybe none more than Kings big man Marvin Bagley.

Despite not living up to expectations at the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley still has decent upside as a versatile big man.

Bagley, now in his fourth NBA season, has averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game for his career.

Virtually shut down by Sacramento this season, Bagley has played in just eight games, averaging 17.5 minutes and just 5.9 points.

A fresh start could do Bagley well.

He's never averaged more than 25 minutes per game in four seasons, and per 36 he averaged 19.7 points and 10.3 rebounds last season. His free throw shooting took a hit, but the 2020-21 season was the first time it looked like he may be able to extend his range. He may just need a fresh start and revitalized role, and OKC could potentially get him at a discount.

Oklahoma City has a player that could use a fresh start as well.

While it certainly isn’t time yet to completely give up on 21-year-old Darius Bazley, if the right deal presented itself, OKC has given more than enough time and effort into his preliminary development.

The Thunder would need to sweeten the pot a little more in order to make it work, but unloading Bagley’s salary might be enough to get a deal done for Sacramento.

Oklahoma City’s Offer: Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City 2022 second round pick, Washington 2023 second round pick

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.