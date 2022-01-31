Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Knicks’ RJ Barrett

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and while all has been silent on that front thus far, it’s surely the calm before the storm.

Disappointingly the twelfth seed in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks could be major players at the NBA’s trade deadline.

While any deal they do likely won’t involve budding star RJ Barrett, it’s not completely out of the question given what Oklahoma City could offer.

Formerly the third overall selection in the 2019 draft, Barrett has seen some slight regression in his third season with the Knicks. He’s taken a hit in efficiency across the board, shooting worse from the field, three-point line and charity stripe.

Barrett is averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists while shooting 41% from the floor and 36 percent from three.

Any deal centered around Barrett would have to be Thunder general manager Sam Presti being confident he could get his efficiency back up, or even further than before.

While an incredibly slim chance that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets dealt fresh off a maximum contract extension, there are some possible benefits to both sides for a Barrett-Gilgeous-Alexander swap.

Rookie Josh Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander have fit well enough thus far. But on paper, Barrett is a much better theoretical fit. At 6-foot-6 without need the ball in his hands nearly as much, Barrett could fill much more of a shooting guard, or small wing role next to Giddey as the primary ball handler.

Truly, the same could be said of a Gilgeous-Alexander and Barrett pairing, but at this point in OKC’s rebuild, the former is more likely.

Timeline could be another major factor in getting a deal done. Giddey is just 19-years-old, four years away from his current counterpart. Barrett is 21 years of age, and Gilgeous-Alexander at 23 and Julius Randle at 27 would pair closer on the timeline as well.

New York, of course would need to sweeten the pot, as Gilgeous-Alexander, despite starting the season in a bit of a slump, is the much better player.

To even the deal out, New York could offload any unwanted salary in order to continue to hunt for core pieces in the offseason.

Oklahoma City’s Offer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Derrick Favors for RJ Barrett, Kemba Walker, Knicks 2022 FRP, Knicks 2024 FRP

