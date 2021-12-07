Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Sabonis from Pacers

Oklahoma City is one of the few teams with the rebuilding assets to make a deal for Domantas Sabonis.

With reports and trade scenarios swirling around the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder are always likely to be in the mix in some capacity.

Shams Charania of the The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Pacers are leaning towards a rebuild, leaving center Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, as well as Caris LeVert on the table.

The Thunder, with the largest collection of picks the league has ever seen, are one of the few teams with enough rebuilding-type assets to draw the Pacers interest for Sabonis.

It’s likely Thunder general manager Sam Presti wouldn’t pull the trigger on anything so soon to expedite the team's rebuild, but he certainly has the assets to get a deal done and bring the big man back to OKC.

Presti emphasized that no shortcuts would be made in the rebuild, but it’s only so often you can grab a center with Sabonis’ versatility.

OKC currently doesn’t have a true center on its roster, with forwards Derrick Favors and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl taking on most of the big man responsibilities.

Sabonis was drafted 11th overall by the Thunder in the 2016 draft. A two-time All Star, Sabonis is most recently averaging 17.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and. 4.1 assists per game.

Sabonis would fit right in on Oklahoma City’s versatile, pass-heavy roster.

But the asking price would be heavy. All Star deals in recent years have seen young assets, as well as a collection of picks get dealt.

OKC has a massive st of picks, but most are going to be mid-level selections. Currently, the Thunder’s own picks would be the most valuable.

Oklahoma City’s Offer: Luguentz Dort, Derrick Favors, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Clippers 2023 FRP, Nuggets 2023 FRP, Thunder 2024 FRP, for Domantas Sabonis, Goga Bitadze

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.