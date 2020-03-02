InsideTheThunder
Monday Thunder Bolts

Erik Gee

Just for fun, I went back and read what Sports Illustrated had to say about the Thunder coming into the 2019-2020 season. Over the next few paragraphs, we'll take a look at what we got we got right and what we got wrong.

Let's start with the crystal ball prediction. We picked the Thunder to finish 12th in the western conference, have 38 wins, miss the playoffs, and Chris Paul getting traded to the Heat. That prediction is worse than most polls before the 2016 election. 

The Thunder are 37-23, with 22 games left to play. Oklahoma City most likely passes the 38 win mark after playing the Pistons and Knicks this week. Plus, the Thunder only needs to win 13 games to reach 50 wins for the first time since 2015-2016.

We'd have been a lot closer to reality had we said, Danilo Gallinari was going to end up in Miami instead of Paul. What we didn't take into account is that before this year, Sam Presti had only made four in-season trades.  Live and learn, or maybe pay attention. 

As far as missing the playoffs, barring one of the worst collapses in NBA history, the Thunder should finish no worse than seventh in the western conference.  Considering they have four (Paul, Gallinari, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Schroder) of the top six clutch players in the association, they are going to be a mother for anyone they face in the first round. 

We used a rival scout for insight on incoming players. Here's is what was said about Paul. "Chris has an understanding of who he is, and he is going to compete and help you win as long as he is healthy."..."He just can't do all the stuff he used to do."..."He'll be a mentor for their point guard of the future Shai Gilgeous-Alexander."

We can't take credit for this one, but whoever this scout is, he nailed it. Except for maybe the comment about Paul not being able to do all the stuff he used to. Did he watch the All-Star game?  

Paul is every bit as competitive as a Russell Westbrook; he just knows how to harness a little better. Paul's infectious attitude has the Thunder playing more cohesive; players understand what their role is and don't stray outside of their assignments. Paul is not just a mentor to Gilgeous-Alexander; he's a mentor to every player on the Thunder, including veterans.  

There is a reason Gallinari says Paul is the best leader he's seen during his 12 seasons in the NBA. When it comes to Paul staying healthy, the scout must have known all about Paul's plant-based diet, which he credits for not having to ice his knees this season.  

I'm in the locker room every home game, and Paul is telling the truth. I have never seen him ice a single part of his body, Nerlens Noel, that's a different story.  

Thunder Strike:

Former Thunder guard Cameron Payne recorded a triple-double for the Texas Legends on Saturday.  Payne had 18 points, 19 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Legends 131-110 win over Northern Arizona. 

What do you think?

Tell us how you think the Thunder will finish the season by clicking the comment box below. 

  

