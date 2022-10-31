Rookie Paolo Banchero Gives Thunder Big Test Tuesday as OKC Looks to Continue Win Streak

The only player drafted ahead of the Thunder prospect Chet Holmgren this summer will enter the doors of the Paycom Center on Tuesday.

Paolo Banchero and the Magic (1-6) will take on the Thunder (3-3) without No. 2 overall pick Holmgren.

The game, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m, was once slated as the only nationally televised game for the Thunder, but after the injury to Holmgren the game will no longer be televised nationally.

However, the Thunder are exceeding expectations with their 3-3 start including a win on Saturday against the Mavericks.

While the Magic are struggling to finish games with a win, they are keeping games close as they have just a -4.7 point differential.

The Magic’s offense has quickly been turned over to Banchero who has been dominant. The team is averaging 105.6 points per game, while Banchero is leading the way individually with 22.7 points per game.

He is also crucial to the Magic in other aspects, notching 7.6 rebounds and nearly four assists per game.

The Duke product checks in at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds but can move with swiftness on all levels and both sides of the ball. He’s a difficult matchup for the Thunder who are thin down low.

Banchero will likely be guarded by a mixed bag of OKC defenders to attempt to limit the damage. Aleksej Pokusevski could see the bulk of the time on the floor to attempt to guard him.

Oklahoma City on paper doesn’t tend to match up well with players built like Banchero who can play the four and the five with size a swiftness due to the size deficiencies.

However, the Thunder have shown at times that they can compete and at least limit the damage of big men and force other players to do more.

The Magic and the Thunder are two similarly built teams in terms of age and potential talent. The two teams will go to battle with a chance for OKC to get to over .500 for the first time since Jan. 10, 2021 — nearly two full seasons ago — when OKC got to 5-4.

