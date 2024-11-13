NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Face Massive Spread Against Beat Up Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans who resemble that of a M.A.S.H. unit. While the Pelicans 3-8 campaign is not as funny as the iconic 1972 sitcom for the people of New Orleans, their injury report is just as messy.
Down Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Hawkins there is not much hope of the Pelicans engulfing the Thunder in this contest. Despite Oklahoma City dealing with their own injury woes, facing life without rising star Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso.
Still, Fanduel has left this line steady, with the Thunder inflated 14.5 point favorites. For the sake of this betting column Thunder on SI will take a side - though, in actual betting advice this is a stay away line for this scribe.
Sure, Oklahoma City is still way more talented than this depleted Pelicans squad while nursing their own platoon, but 14.5 points is a lot.
It would not be surprising - in fact it should be expected - that the Thunder are able to swell a 20-plus point lead in this game. However, when the dogs are called off in the final frame, does Oklahoma City have the depth in this specific game to maintain a lofty lead?
Oklahoma City is in no danger of losing this game as they should harassing the Pelicans ball handlers to the tune of a billion turnovers and New Orleans lacks a hgih-level bruising center to trim down a lead as Zubac did on Monday. Brandon Ingram is typically a non-factor against the Thunder and Lu Dort, compounding issues for the Pels.
However, look no further than that Clippers game which the Thunder controlled for at least 90 percent of the contest, still only pulling out a six point win when the dust settled. Which, was not enough to cover a 6.5 point spread earlier this week.
Weird things happen at the end of games and while a blowout win is the most likely outcome for OKC, it is tough to project that swollen deficit surviving garbage time.
The Bet: Pelicans +14.5
The Record: 6-4-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.