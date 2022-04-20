NBA Mock Draft 2022: Second Round Teeming with Potential
With soon-to-be big names occupying the first round, the 2022 NBA Draft's second round could feature some underlying talent.
With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.
By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Oklahoma City takes a big man whose current plan could be outside the NBA:
31. Indiana Pacers - Bryce McGowens (SG | Nebraska)
32. Orlando Magic - Max Christie (SG/SF | Michigan State)
33. Toronto Raptors - Ismael Kamagate (C | Paris Basketball)
34. OKC Thunder - Oscar Tshiebwe (PF/C | Kentucky)
35. Orlando Magic - Trevor Keels (SG/SF | Duke)
36. Portland Trail Blazers - Leonard Miller (PF | International)
37. Sacramento Kings - Christian Koloko (C | Arizona)
38. San Antonio Spurs - David Roddy (SF/PF | Colorado State)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers - JD Davison (PG | Alabama)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves - Jaylin Williams (PF/C | Arkansas)
41. Charlotte Hornets - Justin Lewis (SF | Marquette)
42. New York Knicks - Ryan Rollins (SG | Toledo)
43. Los Angeles Clippers - Terquavion Smith (SG | NC State)
44. Charlotte Hornets - Josh Minott (SF/PF | Memphis)
45. Atlanta Hawks - Jake LaRavia (PF | Wake Forest)
46. Detroit Pistons - Alondes Williams (PG/SG | Wake Forest)
47. Memphis Grizzlies - Jabari Walker (PF | Colorado)
48. Sacramento Kings - Trace Jackson-Davis (PF/C | Indiana)
49. Minnesota Timberwolves - Caleb Love (PG/SG | North Carolina)
50. Golden State Warriors - Hugo Besson (SG | NZ Breakers)
51. Minnesota Timberwolves - Orlando Robinson (C | Fresno St.)
52. New Orleans Pelicans - Julian Champagnie (SF/PF | St. Johns)
53. Milwaukee Bucks - Forfeited
54. Boston Celtics - Jordan Hall (PG/SG | Saint Joseph’s)
55. Milwaukee Bucks - Forfeited
56. Washington Wizards - Jaime Jaquez Jr. (SF | UCLA)
57. Golden State Warriors - Keon Ellis (SF | Alabama)
58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Gabriele Procida (SF | Bologna)
59. Portland Trail Blazers - Johnny Juzang (SF | UCLA)
60. Indiana Pacers - Dereon Seabron (SF | NC State)
