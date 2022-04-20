NBA Mock Draft 2022: Second Round Teeming with Potential

With soon-to-be big names occupying the first round, the 2022 NBA Draft's second round could feature some underlying talent.

With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.

By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Oklahoma City takes a big man whose current plan could be outside the NBA:

31. Indiana Pacers - Bryce McGowens (SG | Nebraska) Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports 32. Orlando Magic - Max Christie (SG/SF | Michigan State) Nick King / Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 33. Toronto Raptors - Ismael Kamagate (C | Paris Basketball) Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports 34. OKC Thunder - Oscar Tshiebwe (PF/C | Kentucky) Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports 35. Orlando Magic - Trevor Keels (SG/SF | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 36. Portland Trail Blazers - Leonard Miller (PF | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 37. Sacramento Kings - Christian Koloko (C | Arizona) Chris Coduto / USA TODAY Sports 38. San Antonio Spurs - David Roddy (SF/PF | Colorado State) [Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports] 39. Cleveland Cavaliers - JD Davison (PG | Alabama) Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK 40. Minnesota Timberwolves - Jaylin Williams (PF/C | Arkansas) [Kelley L. Cox-USA TODAY Sports] 41. Charlotte Hornets - Justin Lewis (SF | Marquette) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 42. New York Knicks - Ryan Rollins (SG | Toledo) [Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports] 43. Los Angeles Clippers - Terquavion Smith (SG | NC State) [Brad Penner] 44. Charlotte Hornets - Josh Minott (SF/PF | Memphis) [Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports] 45. Atlanta Hawks - Jake LaRavia (PF | Wake Forest) [Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports] 46. Detroit Pistons - Alondes Williams (PG/SG | Wake Forest) [Andrew Wevers] 47. Memphis Grizzlies - Jabari Walker (PF | Colorado) [Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports] 48. Sacramento Kings - Trace Jackson-Davis (PF/C | Indiana) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 49. Minnesota Timberwolves - Caleb Love (PG/SG | North Carolina) [Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports] 50. Golden State Warriors - Hugo Besson (SG | NZ Breakers) Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 51. Minnesota Timberwolves - Orlando Robinson (C | Fresno St.) [Orlando Ramirez] 52. New Orleans Pelicans - Julian Champagnie (SF/PF | St. Johns) Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 53. Milwaukee Bucks - Forfeited 54. Boston Celtics - Jordan Hall (PG/SG | Saint Joseph’s) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 55. Milwaukee Bucks - Forfeited 56. Washington Wizards - Jaime Jaquez Jr. (SF | UCLA) [Bill Streicher] 57. Golden State Warriors - Keon Ellis (SF | Alabama) [Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports] 58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Gabriele Procida (SF | Bologna) Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 59. Portland Trail Blazers - Johnny Juzang (SF | UCLA) [Bill Streicher] 60. Indiana Pacers - Dereon Seabron (SF | NC State) [Charles LeClaire]

