NBA Mock Draft 2022: Second Round Teeming with Potential

With soon-to-be big names occupying the first round, the 2022 NBA Draft's second round could feature some underlying talent.

With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.

By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Oklahoma City takes a big man whose current plan could be outside the NBA:

31. Indiana Pacers - Bryce McGowens (SG | Nebraska)

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

32. Orlando Magic - Max Christie (SG/SF | Michigan State)

Max Christie, 2022 NBA Draft

33. Toronto Raptors - Ismael Kamagate (C | Paris Basketball)

Lottery

34. OKC Thunder - Oscar Tshiebwe (PF/C | Kentucky)

Oscar Tshiebwe, 2022 NBA Draft

35. Orlando Magic - Trevor Keels (SG/SF | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

36. Portland Trail Blazers - Leonard Miller (PF | International)

NBA Draft

37. Sacramento Kings - Christian Koloko (C | Arizona)

Christian Koloko, 2022 NBA Draft

38. San Antonio Spurs - David Roddy (SF/PF | Colorado State)

David Roddy, Colorado State

39. Cleveland Cavaliers - JD Davison (PG | Alabama)

JD Davison, 2022 NBA Draft

40. Minnesota Timberwolves - Jaylin Williams (PF/C | Arkansas)

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

41. Charlotte Hornets - Justin Lewis (SF | Marquette)

Justin Lewis, 2022 NBA Draft

42. New York Knicks - Ryan Rollins (SG | Toledo)

Ryan Rollins, Toledo

43. Los Angeles Clippers - Terquavion Smith (SG | NC State)

Terquavion Smith, NC State

44. Charlotte Hornets - Josh Minott (SF/PF | Memphis)

Josh Minott, Memphis

45. Atlanta Hawks - Jake LaRavia (PF | Wake Forest)

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

46. Detroit Pistons - Alondes Williams (PG/SG | Wake Forest)

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

47. Memphis Grizzlies - Jabari Walker (PF | Colorado)

Jabari Walker, Colorado

48. Sacramento Kings - Trace Jackson-Davis (PF/C | Indiana)

NBA Draft

49. Minnesota Timberwolves - Caleb Love (PG/SG | North Carolina)

Caleb Love, North Carolina

50. Golden State Warriors - Hugo Besson (SG | NZ Breakers)

NBA Draft Lottery

51. Minnesota Timberwolves - Orlando Robinson (C | Fresno St.)

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

52. New Orleans Pelicans - Julian Champagnie (SF/PF | St. Johns)

NBA Draft Lottery

53. Milwaukee Bucks - Forfeited

54. Boston Celtics - Jordan Hall (PG/SG | Saint Joseph’s)

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft

55. Milwaukee Bucks - Forfeited

56. Washington Wizards - Jaime Jaquez Jr. (SF | UCLA)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

57. Golden State Warriors - Keon Ellis (SF | Alabama)

Keon Ellis, Alabama

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Gabriele Procida (SF | Bologna)

Zion Williamson, NBA Draft Lottery

59. Portland Trail Blazers - Johnny Juzang (SF | UCLA)

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

60. Indiana Pacers - Dereon Seabron (SF | NC State)

Dereon Seabron, NC State

