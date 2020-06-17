InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Will get to Bowl Inside the Bubble

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are about to face life inside the NBA bubble. For the sacrifice of giving up seeing their families, the Thunder will be treated to bowling, boating, fishing, and golf.  

According to a  memo released by the NBAPA and obtained by ESPN. The league will provide creature comforts to players while they are in Orlando. 

Those creature comforts include 24-hour VIP concierge, a game lounge with ping pong (no doubles for social distancing) and arcade games, plus virtual Chaplin services.  

 Chefs will create individualized team meals; there will also be DJ parties and movie screenings. If all this sounds like your dream Disney vacation, remember, players will not be permitted to leave the campus without permission. 

If you decide to sneak out, you will be subjected to a 10-14 day quarantine and loss of pay for any games missed. The idea of not having the freedom of movement will be too much for some players, and they will choose to stay at home. 

Those who make the trip to Orlando will be well taken care of, but how safe will they be? Even with the most careful of measures, there is nothing that assures us of not having another coronavirus outbreak. 

Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson says, "We're trying to get it right, as a country, as an organization and individually."... "Listen, it's just baby steps."

"Every step, you're measuring the risk to your players, your family." We're all measuring risk."

The league is suggesting, but not requiring players and coaches who sit on the front row of the bench wear masks. However, per The Athletic, all coaches and inactive players on the second row will be required to wear masks.

Players who will not be taking part in the reboot of the season must notify the Thunder and the union by June 25th. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Athletic: Are There Issues With Chris Paul as NBAPA President

The NBA is supposed to tipoff in 44 days. Will problems at the top of the Union put the season in jeopardy?

Erik Gee

ESPN: Danilo Gallinari Won't Get a Max Offer

As the Thunder prepare for resuming the rest of this NBA season, next year is only a few weeks away. We'll tel you how a shrinking salary cap could affect how Sam Presti's thinking when putting together a new roster.

Erik Gee

Wojnarowski: Thunder's Troy Weaver up for Pistons General Manager Job

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver will have a shot to become the Piston's General Manager.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Thunder Have to Figure out if They Want to Stay Competitive or Rebuild

From now until the the start of next year one question will be on Thunder fans minds, we'll tell you how the playoffs affect Sam Presti's outlook.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Coalition of Players Still Have Concerns About NBA Restart

It's only 45 days before the NBA is supposed to resume. However, a group of NBA players still has concerns about social unrest, and a spike of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Erik Gee

Shelburne, Wojnarowski, Chris Paul, Players Need to Understand the Financial Ramifications of Staying Home

ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Chris Paul is warning players of the financial hit they will take if they choose not to play the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, NBA'S Calming Voice

Madelyn Burke and Erik Gee discuss Chris Paul's Role as the NBPA president during the current social unrest.

Erik Gee

Hard for NBA Players to Speak out against Chris Paul and LeBron James

There is a Zoom call scheduled for tonight where a "significant number" of players will discuss a new vote to restart the season.

Erik Gee

Could Andre Roberson Take Lu Dort's Spot

Sam Presti has given us something to think about as the Thunder get ready to resume the season. We'll tell you why you shouldn't sleep on Andre Roberson.

Erik Gee

Shams Charina, Chris Paul Provides Insight on NBAPA Call

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was one of 80 players on a zoom call Friday discussing the NBA's 22-team restart plan.

Erik Gee