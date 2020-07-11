InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Andre Roberson Practices With the Thunder

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson is back on the court with the Thunder. On Friday head coach Billy Donovan told the media Roberson practiced and "was able to go through everything." 

Per Erik Horne of the Athletic, Donovan said Roberson "looked really good in terms of how he was moving." Roberson's road back to the NBA has been hampered by setbacks.  

However, in April, during an interview with Buffs TV, Roberson let us know he might be close to returning. "I'm kind of past the rehab stage; I'm almost to the point of where I should be playing honestly."..."There is light at the end of the tunnel." 

Despite not being able to contribute on the floor, Roberson is still considered a vital part of the Thunder organization. Danilo Gallinari is one of many players who is glad to the Thunder's stopper back in action. 

"He's doing great. I'm very happy to see him play because I know what it means to be out for that long with a bad injury."... "Just to see the joy and energy he brings to the team, it's great to see him out there with us."

Chris Paul is one of Roberson's biggest fans. The two would find themselves matched up on one another when they were on opposite teams. 

But, since coming to Oklahoma City, Paul is finding out why those in the locker room respect Roberson. "Even before I actually played a game, I did a movie release out in L.A, and Dre came."

Paul calls Robers the consummate teammate. "For a guy to go through all of the things he's been through and for me to get back to Oklahoma during the quartine and to see that he was out on the court working and to actually play, I'm so happy for him."  

Paul says Roberson has been though some of the hardest times that people wouldn't even know. Sam Presti says if Roberson can go, the Thunder will use him. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Give Us a Behind The Scenes Look at the Bubble

The Thunder are in Orlando getting ready for the restart of the NBA season here's a look inside the bubble.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Plays For Equality

Chris Paul chooses equality to be displayed on the back of his jersey. Also get your DVR ready for some afternoon basketball.

Erik Gee

Thunder Begin Practice on Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder get back to work on Friday as the NBA prepares to restart.

Erik Gee

What Sports Illustrated is Saying About Chris Paul

Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets says Chris Paul is the 17th most exciting player in the bubble. We'll tell you why Oklahoma City and several other teams should be considered contenders.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams "You Just Gotta Come in Hot"

The Thunder were 8-2 in their last 10 before the NBA shutdown. Steven Adams says the team that regains their momentum has the best chance to win the championship.

Erik Gee

Mussatto: Isiah Roby Out For the Year

Forward Isiah Roby is out for the rest of the year and will not be replaced on the Thunder's roster. We'll also tel you why Adam Silver is concerned about life inside the buble.

Erik Gee

You Can't Spell Swag Without S-G-A

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs with Converse.

Erik Gee

Thunder Leave Today for Orlando

The Oklahoma City Thunder depart for Orlando today and have a short amount of time to get ready for the NBA restart. We'll tell you what Billy Donovan had to say about his staff making adjustments.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

The Thunder will be limited to 35 people in their traveling party to Orlando. Tuesday the NBA announced a panel of medical experts will look at team health records. We'll tell you how that affects Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari "What we are Fighting for is More Important Than Free Agency"

Danilo Gallinari is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. He could have sat out in order to avoid injury or something more serious, We'll tell you why he chose to come back.

Erik Gee