NBA Players Allowed to Travel

Erik Gee

Although the NBA is on indefinite hiatus, Chris Paul will be able to see his family. While it is recommended that players say in their hometown they will be allowed to travel. 

Per a memo sent out by the NBA on Sunday, players who are in quartine (or self-isolation) must not go out of town till they have been cleared by a medical professional. Players can travel within North America, with the stipulation they tell the team where they are. 

There will still be no team practices, but players can go to the team's facility if they choose. The NBA is recommending that specific coaches be assigned to work with specific players to minimize how many people will come in contact with each other.  

The NBA is asking for one player at each basket,  and one player to be in the weight room at a given time. If you go into the Thunder's facility, you will have your temperature checked. Anything 100.4 plus will be considered a fever. 

If you have an illness, you should leave pending further tests.  While you are waiting to get your temperature checked, you must stand at least six feet apart from the next person. 

I am reaching out to the Thunder to see how they are handling all this and if they will stagger the times as to when players come in. A team spokesperson told me, "everything is fluid."

Good News:

COVID-19 is not keeping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from putting on a fashion show. Gilgeous-Alexander is posting using the hashtag quarantinefits to show off what he is wearing each day. As with everything Gilgeous-Alexander, it's worth checking out. 

Need Your Help:

If you go to Thunder games or are a season ticket holder or just a fan, hit us up. Click the comment box. We want to talk with you for a future article on how you're filling your time while Thunder hoops are on ice. 

 

News

