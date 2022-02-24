Skip to main content

NBA Reverse Standings: Thunder Hanging on to Fourth Best Draft Odds

The battle for better positioning in the 2022 NBA Draft is about to resume.

With potential stars emerging in Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey, teams are silently vying for the best odds at nabbing one of the coveted prospects.

Thus far, Orlando and Detroit have been setting the pace, with the Magic one full game up on the Pistons at the moment.

After a rockier start, Houston has claimed the reverse three seed, standing at 15-42 currently.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have solidly had the fourth-best draft odds for weeks, but have begun to overactive with star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined due to an ankle injury.

The Thunder will be getting Gilgeous-Alexander back on Thursday for their matchup against the Suns, and will need to be strategic in order to continue to hold onto the reverse four spot.

The Rockets, Magic and Pistons are combined 6-24 in their last 30 games. The Thunder, led by sixth overall pick Josh Giddey and his string of triple-doubles, are 4-6 in their last 10 tries.

The Pacers are the biggest threat to pass OKC, at just 2-8 in their last 10 after having traded of win-now assets. It’s likely the Thunder won’t overtake the top three, but fending off Indiana could be seen as a win in itself.

Oklahoma City will now face a hot and cold schedule versus a wide variety of opponents. Phoenix, then a big head-to-head versus Indiana, then Sacramento, Denver and Minnesota.

Here are the full reverse standings for the NBA:

1. Orlando Magic, 13-47

2. Detroit Pistons, 13-45

3. Houston Rockets, 15-43

4. Oklahoma City Thunder, 18-40

5. Indiana Pacers, 20-40

6. Sacramento Kings, 22-38

7. San Antonio Spurs, 23-36

8. New Orleans Pelicans, 23-36

9. New York Knicks, 25-34

10. Portland Trailblazers, 25-34

11. Washington Wizards, 27-31

12. Los Angeles Lakers, 27-31

13. Atlanta Hawks, 28-30

14. Charlotte Hornets, 29-31

