NBA Reverse Standings: Thunder Overachieving Without Star

Battles for coveted spots in the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues to rage on in the NBA. As does the battle for positioning in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With potential stars emerging in Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey, teams are silently vying for the best odds at nabbing one of the coveted prospects.

Thus far, Orlando and Detroit have been setting the pace, with the Magic one full game up on the Pistons at the moment.

After a rockier start, Houston has claimed the reverse three seed for months, standing at 15-42 currently.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have solidly had the fourth-best draft odds for weeks, but have begun to overactive with star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined due to an ankle injury.

The Rockets, Magic and Pistons are combined 6-24 in their last 30 games. The Thunder, led by sixth overall pick Josh Giddey and his string of triple-doubles, are 4-6 in their last 10 tries.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

It’s unreasonable to want to diminish what Giddey has done: three straight triple-doubles, one including an overtime win over New York in Madison Square Garden. But his, and others, play is beginning to take its toll on Oklahoma City’s draft odds.

It’s a good problem to have your youngest members playing winning basketball. Eighteenth overall selection Tre Mann has poured on 24 and 30 points in his last two contests, and Darius Bazley is playing some of the best basketball of his short career.

With Gilgeous-Alexander being reevaluated after the All-Star break, general manager Sam Presti and OKC will have to be tactical in order to fend off others seeking better draft odds.

The Pacers are the biggest threat, at just 2-8 in their last 10 after having traded of win-now assets. It’s likely the Thunder won’t overtake the top three, but fending off Indiana could be seen as a win in itself.

After the break, Oklahoma City will face a hot and cold schedule versus a wide variety of opponents. Phoenix, then a big head-to-head versus Indiana, then Sacramento, Denver and Minnesota.

Here are the full reverse standings for the NBA:

1. Orlando Magic, 13-47

2. Detroit Pistons, 13-45

3. Houston Rockets, 15-42

4. Oklahoma City Thunder, 18-40

5. Indiana Pacers, 20-40

6. Sacramento Kings, 22-38

7. San Antonio Spurs, 23-36

8. New Orleans Pelicans, 23-35

9. New York Knicks, 25-34

10. Portland Trailblazers, 25-34

11. Washington Wizards, 26-31

12. Los Angeles Lakers, 27-31

13. Atlanta Hawks, 28-30

14. LA Clippers, 29-31

