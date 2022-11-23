Skip to main content

NBA Rookie Ladder: Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Moves Up

With solid play over the last week, Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams is on the rise in the NBA's latest rookie ladder.

After making his debut on the official NBA rookie ladder last week at No. 9, Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams moved up one spot following a solid week of play.

Averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last week, Williams is emerging as a legitimate offensive and defensive contributor for Oklahoma City. Drafts twelfth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams offers a versatile combination due to his playmaking fluidity and 7-foot wingspan.

On the season, Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 3.0 rebonds and 2.8 assists per game. He’s started in four games this season, and has scored in double figures in five of his last six contests. He’s also shooting 52 percent from the field.

Williams makes the list on what has been a star-studded class thus far. Sharpshooter Bennedict Mathurin leads the way at No. 1, followed by Pistons’ guard Jaden Ivey and Magic star Paolo Banchero, who should make his return from injury soon.

Here is the full list:

1. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

2. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

3. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

4. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

5. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

6. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

7. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

8. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

9. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

T10. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

T10. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

