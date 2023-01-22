New York Times’ Story Details Chet Holmgren's Journey Towards Returning

A recent New York Times article gives insight into Chet Holmgren's journey to the NBA and his mental makeup as he works towards playing in his first season.

On Friday, David Gardner, a journalist working for The New York Times, published a story chronicling the Oklahoma City Thunder’s top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, and his tumultuous journey from high school basketball to the NBA.

The article provides insight into Holmgren’s spirit and mentality as he works his way back into playing shape after suffering a Lisfranc injury during an offseason pro-am game.

Sarah Harris, Holmgren’s mother, revealed just how difficult it was for him to come to grips with the fact that the start of his NBA career would have to wait, saying “Chet’s immediate reaction was: ‘Don’t say it out loud. It may be a season-ending injury. Just don’t say it out loud.’” Holmgren also shares how he second-guessed himself for playing defense in a pro-am game but reconciles his questions by asserting that not playing defense would “butcher” the game of basketball.

The article also gives a glimpse into what Holmgren has been up to during his rehabilitation, dives into how a natural gas explosion and the COVID-19 pandemic have affected his basketball journey over the past few years, and even mentions how the big man thinks he can help the Thunder.

After the seven-footer was highly touted as a major defensive presence coming out of Gonzaga University, fans eagerly await Holmgren’s arrival after watching the Thunder defy expectations through their first 46 games, and knock on the door of the Playoffs, but grapple with front-court issues.

In his Summer League debut, the lanky rim protector set a record with six blocks and even became the first player ever to knock down four threes and block at least five shots at the event. Holmgren wrapped up his first NBA experience averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks through five games.

