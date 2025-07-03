Nikola Topic Could Provide Spark to OKC Thunder Bench
In just a few days, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic will make his debut for the team at Salt Lake City Summer League.
Drafted at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic was previously thought of to be one of the top talents in the class before suffering a knee injury in the EuroLeague. His draft stock subsequently dropped, leaving him there for the ever-patient Thunder in the late-lottery.
For the past season, Topic has rehabbed, but Thunder GM Sam Presti confirmed at his end-of-season presser earlier in the week that the Serbian guard will be a go for Summer League.
Even prior to his knee injury Topic was a developmental draft pick. A 6-foot-5 true point guard, he’s a capable handler of the ball, able to access most of the court in simple ways with a downhill scoring attack and truly elite passing.
Fresh off a championship it feels like the Thunder have few holes in their roster. Their defense is all-time material, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams command the offense, and the team has enough feel as a whole to feel repeatable as champs. But Topic could fill a need for OKC next season.
With the NBA’s MVP on the bench, the Thunder struggled to break down the first line of defense often, without players capable of collapsing point-of-attack defense with downhill speed and a quick first step. Topic’s fellow 2024 draftee Ajay Mitchell did for a time, but found himself injured.
Prior to his knee injury, Topic had sneaky acceleration, able to speed past defenders and make passing reads with relative ease.
There’s no guarantee he’ll be able to provide the Thunder those things in Year 1. But with elite feel for the game and OKC’s track record of positive assimilation, he certainly could.
Salt Lake City Summer League takes place from July 5-8, while Las Vegas Summer League is July 10-20. It’s yet to be confirmed which games Topic will play in, but expect him to get burn at both.