OKC Blue: Breaking Down The Distance Between NBA Teams and Their G League Affiliate

The Oklahoma City Blue are as close to home as you can get.

With Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reporting that the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder, will be staying in the Paycom Center for the 2022-23 season – traveling shouldn’t be an issue.

As the Thunder have continued to select G League players in-house for NBA-level deals and call-ups, the perks of the Blue’s traveling distance are evident.

The G League has helped become a staple in fostering NBA development over the years. Now, with 30 teams, and all but the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns carrying affiliate teams – the league’s outreach has exploded.

While each NBA organization differs in call-up strategies, the proximity of G League teams helps to provide NBA scouts and personnel an up-close look at their prospects.

Here’s a rank of all 28 G League-linked NBA franchises, and the distance between their affiliates.

Stephen Sylvanie / USA Today

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (Oklahoma City Blue) - 0.0 Miles

NBA City: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

G League City: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Notable Call-Ups: Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Omer Yurtseven

Blue Fact: The Oklahoma City Blue are the lone team in the G League to share their arena with their NBA franchise – first joining the Thunder at the Paycom Center in the 2021-22 season.

Ken Blaze / USA Today

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (Cleveland Charge) - 1.0 Miles

NBA City: Cleveland, Ohio

G League City: Cleveland, Ohio

Notable Call-Ups: Quinn Cook, Malik Newman, Alan Anderson

Charge Fact: Finishing last season with a 6-26 record, the Charge will carry the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA G League Draft.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

3. Detroit Pistons (Motor City Cruise) - 2.5 Miles

NBA City: Detroit, Michigan

G League City: Detroit, Michigan

Notable Call-Ups: Deividas Sirvydis, Marcus Thornton, Cheick Diallo

Cruise Fact: The Cruise initially formed in 2003 as the “Long Beach Jam” of the American Basketball Association.

Jeannette Merten / USA Today

4. Washington Wizards (Capital City Go-Go) - 6.3 Miles

NBA City: Washington D.C.

G League City: Washington D.C.

Notable Call-Ups: Gary Payton II, Greg Monroe, Chris Chiozza

Go-Go Fact: The Go-Go are named after the go-go music genre, which gained traction in Washington D.C. during the 1960s and 1970s.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

5. Atlanta Hawks (College Park Skyhawks) - 11.4 Miles

NBA City: College Park, Georgia

G League City: Atlanta Georgia

Notable Call-Ups: Armoni Brooks, AJ Lawson, Jeremy Evans

Skyhawks Fact: Rapper 2 Chainz, who was born in College Park, Georgia, holds a minority ownership stake in the Skyhawks.

Russell Isabella / USA Today

6. Utah Jazz (Salt Lake City Stars) - 11.5 Miles

NBA City: Salt Lake City, Utah

G League City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Notable Call-Ups: Carsen Edwards, Anthony Tolliver, Justin Holiday

Stars Fact: Stars guard Carsen Edwards marked the G League’s top scorer last season, averaging 26.7 points per game.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

7. Los Angeles Lakers (South Bay Lakers) - 15.3 Miles

NBA City: Los Angeles, California

G League City: El Segundo, California

Notable Call-Ups: Mac McClung, Ish Smith. David Nwaba

Lakers Fact: South Bay Lakers guard Andre Ingram holds the G League record in games played, recording 474 games across 13 seasons.

Joe Rondone / USA Today

8. Memphis Grizzlies (Memphis Hustle) - 16.8 Miles

NBA City: Memphis, Tennessee

G League City: Southaven, Mississippi

Notable Call-Ups: Josh Jackson, Bruno Caboclo, David Stockton

Hustle Fact: Prior to playing in Southaven, the Hustle shared a hybrid affiliation deal with the Iowa Energy – the now coined Iowa Wolves.

Kyle Terada / USA Today

9. Toronto Raptors (Raptors 905) - 19.3 Miles

NBA City: Toronto, Ontario

G League City: Mississauga, Ontario

Notable Call-Ups: Chris Boucher, Alfonzo McKinnie, Alize Johnson

Raptors 905 Fact: The Raptors 905 netted a G League title in their second season of establishment, doing so in the 2016-17 season. Their combined 180-102 (.619) record makes them one of the most successful G League organizations by win percentage.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

10. Dallas Mavericks (Texas Legends) - 22.8 Miles

NBA City: Dallas, Texas

G League City: Frisco, Texas

Notable Call-Ups: Moses Brown, P.J. Hairston, Justin Jackson

Legends Fact: In 2009, Hall of Famer Nancy Liebermann became the first woman to coach a men’s professional basketball team, coaching the team to a playoff appearance in the 2010-11 season.

Mike Zacchio / USA Today

11. New York Knicks (Westchester Knicks) - 26.6 Miles

NBA City: Westchester, New York

G League City: New York City, New York

Notable Call-Ups: Jimmer Fredette, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Trey Burke

Knicks Fact: In their initial branding search, the Knicks filed trademarks for five names: New York 914s, New York ‘Bockers, New York Plainsmen, and New York Empire.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

12. Philadelphia 76ers (Delaware Blue Coats) - 27.7 Miles

NBA City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

G League City: Wilmington, Delaware

Notable Call-Ups: Christian Wood, Paul Reed, Haywood Highsmith

Blue Coats Fact: In the 2015-16 season, the Blue Coats, then known as the 87ers, saw guards Jordan McRae and Russ Smith place 60-point efforts, posting 61 and 65 points, respectively. Smith’s 65-point explosion remains the most points scored by a player in the G League.

Anthony Gruppuso / USA Today

13. Brooklyn Nets (Long Island Nets) - 29.5 Miles

NBA City: Brooklyn, New York

G League City: Long Island, New York

Notable Call-Ups: Justin Anderson, Theo Pinson, Reggie Perry

Nets Fact: The Long Island Nets played their inaugural 2016-17 season at the Barclays Center, sharing the venue with the Brooklyn Nets.

Dennis Wierzbicki / USA Today

14. Chicago Bulls (Windy City Bulls) - 39.0 Miles

NBA City: Chicago, Illinois

G League City: Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Notable Call-Ups: Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Sturs, Antonio Blakeney

Bulls Fact: The Windy City Bulls’ name was selected by a fan suggestion page on the Chicago Bulls website.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

15. Los Angeles Clippers (Ontario Clippers) - 44.5 Miles

NBA City: Los Angeles, California

G League City: Ontario, California

Notable Call-Ups: Terance Mann, Xavier Moon, Jonathan Motley

Clippers Fact: The Clippers’ original name was the Agua Caliente Clippers, a nod to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Darren Yamashita / USA Today

16. Sacramento Kings (Stockton Kings) - 47.9 Miles

NBA City: Sacramento, California

G League City: Stockton, California

Notable Call-Ups: Jeremy Lin, Danny Green, Gary Neal

Kings Fact: Since its inception in 2008, the Stockton Kings have been almost solely tied to the Sacramento Kings.

Mary Holt / USA Today

17. Orlando Magic (Lakeland Magic) - 55.4 Miles

NBA City: Orlando, Florida

G League City: Lakeland, Florida

Notable Call-Ups: Khem Birch, Devin Cannady, Gabe York

Magic Fact: In its history, the Lakeland Magic have held affiliate ties with five franchises: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic.

Doug Raflik / USA Today

18. Milwaukee Bucks (Wisconsin Herd) - 86.6 Miles

NBA City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

G League City: Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Notable Call-Ups: Christian Wood, Gary Payton II, Sterling Brown

Herd Fact: Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the home of the herd, houses nearly 500,000 attendees in July for the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, an aviation gathering with over 10,000 aircraft in attendance.

Kelley L. Cox / USA Today

19. Golden State Warriors (Santa Cruz Warriors) - 74.9 Miles

NBA City: Oakland, California

G League City: Santa Cruz, California

Notable Call-Ups: Seth Curry, Kent Bazemore, DeMarre Carroll

Warriors Fact: The Warriors’ history dates back to 1995 as the Dakota Wizards, a team in the International Basketball League. In its first season, Head Coach Dave Joerger led the Wizards to an IBA championship.

Jeanette Merten / USA Today

20. Charlotte Hornets (Greensboro Swarm) - 91.2 Miles

NBA City: Charlotte, North Carolina

G League City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Notable Call-Ups: Nick Richards, Cody Martin, Caleb Martin

Swarm Fact: The Swarm have yet to clinch a playoff berth in its six seasons of operation.

Brain Losness / USA Today

21. Boston Celtics (Maine Celtics) - 104.5 Miles

NBA City: Boston, Massachusetts

G League City: Portland, Maine

Notable Call-Ups: P.J. Dozier, Tim Frazier, Abdel Nader

Celtics Fact: The Celtics, formerly known as the Maine Red Claws, named the organization in honor of Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

22. San Antonio Spurs (Austin Spurs) - 116.3 Miles

NBA City: San Antonio, Texas

G League City: Austin, Texas

Notable Call-Ups: Ryan Aridiacono, Jonathan Simmons, Bryn Forbes

Spurs Fact: The Spurs participated in the 2019 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, being the first G League team to do so.

Brian Losness / USA Today

23. Indiana Pacers (Fort Wayne Mad Ants) - 129.0 Miles

NBA City: Indianapolis, Indiana

G League City: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Notable Call-Ups: Oshae Brissett, Terry Taylor, Georges Niang

Mad Ants Fact: Despite being the affiliate franchise for an assortment of teams, including 14 in the 2014-15 seasons, the Mad Ants have never rebranded in their historical tenure.

Brian Losness / USA Today

24. Minnesota Timberwolves (Iowa Wolves) - 243.9 Miles

NBA City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

G League City: Des Moines, Iowa

Notable Call-Ups: Joel Anthony, Tyler Cook, Jordan McLaughlin

Wolves Fact: The franchise initially held a naming contest for its name, listing the Corncobs, Maize, River Rats, Scarecrows, and Thoroughbreds as potential choices.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

25. Houston Rockets (Rio Grande Valley Vipers) - 339.9 Miles

NBA City: Houston, Texas

G League City: Edinberg, Texas

Notable Call-Ups: Trevelin Queen, Danuel House, Garrett Temple

Valley Vipers Fact: The Valley Vipers are regarded as one of the most prestigious franchises in the NBA G League. With four titles and a 35-17 playoff record, they’ve asserted their dominance – most recently winning the 2022 G League Championship.

Stephen Lew / USA Today

26. New Orleans Pelicans (Birmingham Squadron) - 342.9 Miles

NBA City: New Orleans, Louisiana

G League City: Birmingham, Alabama

Notable Call-Ups: DeAndre’ Bembry, Seth Curry, Donald Sloan

Squadron Fact: The Squadron initially had considered playing in the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida before settling in Birmingham, Alabama.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

27. Denver Nuggets (Grand Rapids Gold) - 1,166.8 Miles

NBA City: Denver, Colorado

G League City: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Notable Call-Ups: Nik Stauskas, Bruce Brown, Matt Ryan

Gold Fact: The Gold were initially bought and relocated to Grand Rapids, Michigan, by the Detroit Pistons.

Loren Townsley / USA Today

28. Miami Heat (Sioux Falls Skyforce) - 1,824.6 Miles

NBA City: Miami, Florida

G League City: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Notable Call-Ups: Duncan Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Amir Johnson

Skyforce Fact: Since its inception in the 1989-90 season (Continental Basketball Association), the Skyforce have retained its branding and location – making it the longest-standing organization in the G League.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.