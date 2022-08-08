OKC Blue: Breaking Down The Distance Between NBA Teams and Their G League Affiliate
The Oklahoma City Blue are as close to home as you can get.
With Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reporting that the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder, will be staying in the Paycom Center for the 2022-23 season – traveling shouldn’t be an issue.
As the Thunder have continued to select G League players in-house for NBA-level deals and call-ups, the perks of the Blue’s traveling distance are evident.
The G League has helped become a staple in fostering NBA development over the years. Now, with 30 teams, and all but the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns carrying affiliate teams – the league’s outreach has exploded.
While each NBA organization differs in call-up strategies, the proximity of G League teams helps to provide NBA scouts and personnel an up-close look at their prospects.
Here’s a rank of all 28 G League-linked NBA franchises, and the distance between their affiliates.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (Oklahoma City Blue) - 0.0 Miles
NBA City: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
G League City: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Notable Call-Ups: Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Omer Yurtseven
Blue Fact: The Oklahoma City Blue are the lone team in the G League to share their arena with their NBA franchise – first joining the Thunder at the Paycom Center in the 2021-22 season.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers (Cleveland Charge) - 1.0 Miles
NBA City: Cleveland, Ohio
G League City: Cleveland, Ohio
Notable Call-Ups: Quinn Cook, Malik Newman, Alan Anderson
Charge Fact: Finishing last season with a 6-26 record, the Charge will carry the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA G League Draft.
3. Detroit Pistons (Motor City Cruise) - 2.5 Miles
NBA City: Detroit, Michigan
G League City: Detroit, Michigan
Notable Call-Ups: Deividas Sirvydis, Marcus Thornton, Cheick Diallo
Cruise Fact: The Cruise initially formed in 2003 as the “Long Beach Jam” of the American Basketball Association.
4. Washington Wizards (Capital City Go-Go) - 6.3 Miles
NBA City: Washington D.C.
G League City: Washington D.C.
Notable Call-Ups: Gary Payton II, Greg Monroe, Chris Chiozza
Go-Go Fact: The Go-Go are named after the go-go music genre, which gained traction in Washington D.C. during the 1960s and 1970s.
5. Atlanta Hawks (College Park Skyhawks) - 11.4 Miles
NBA City: College Park, Georgia
G League City: Atlanta Georgia
Notable Call-Ups: Armoni Brooks, AJ Lawson, Jeremy Evans
Skyhawks Fact: Rapper 2 Chainz, who was born in College Park, Georgia, holds a minority ownership stake in the Skyhawks.
6. Utah Jazz (Salt Lake City Stars) - 11.5 Miles
NBA City: Salt Lake City, Utah
G League City: Salt Lake City, Utah
Notable Call-Ups: Carsen Edwards, Anthony Tolliver, Justin Holiday
Stars Fact: Stars guard Carsen Edwards marked the G League’s top scorer last season, averaging 26.7 points per game.
7. Los Angeles Lakers (South Bay Lakers) - 15.3 Miles
NBA City: Los Angeles, California
G League City: El Segundo, California
Notable Call-Ups: Mac McClung, Ish Smith. David Nwaba
Lakers Fact: South Bay Lakers guard Andre Ingram holds the G League record in games played, recording 474 games across 13 seasons.
8. Memphis Grizzlies (Memphis Hustle) - 16.8 Miles
NBA City: Memphis, Tennessee
G League City: Southaven, Mississippi
Notable Call-Ups: Josh Jackson, Bruno Caboclo, David Stockton
Hustle Fact: Prior to playing in Southaven, the Hustle shared a hybrid affiliation deal with the Iowa Energy – the now coined Iowa Wolves.
9. Toronto Raptors (Raptors 905) - 19.3 Miles
NBA City: Toronto, Ontario
G League City: Mississauga, Ontario
Notable Call-Ups: Chris Boucher, Alfonzo McKinnie, Alize Johnson
Raptors 905 Fact: The Raptors 905 netted a G League title in their second season of establishment, doing so in the 2016-17 season. Their combined 180-102 (.619) record makes them one of the most successful G League organizations by win percentage.
10. Dallas Mavericks (Texas Legends) - 22.8 Miles
NBA City: Dallas, Texas
G League City: Frisco, Texas
Notable Call-Ups: Moses Brown, P.J. Hairston, Justin Jackson
Legends Fact: In 2009, Hall of Famer Nancy Liebermann became the first woman to coach a men’s professional basketball team, coaching the team to a playoff appearance in the 2010-11 season.
11. New York Knicks (Westchester Knicks) - 26.6 Miles
NBA City: Westchester, New York
G League City: New York City, New York
Notable Call-Ups: Jimmer Fredette, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Trey Burke
Knicks Fact: In their initial branding search, the Knicks filed trademarks for five names: New York 914s, New York ‘Bockers, New York Plainsmen, and New York Empire.
12. Philadelphia 76ers (Delaware Blue Coats) - 27.7 Miles
NBA City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
G League City: Wilmington, Delaware
Notable Call-Ups: Christian Wood, Paul Reed, Haywood Highsmith
Blue Coats Fact: In the 2015-16 season, the Blue Coats, then known as the 87ers, saw guards Jordan McRae and Russ Smith place 60-point efforts, posting 61 and 65 points, respectively. Smith’s 65-point explosion remains the most points scored by a player in the G League.
13. Brooklyn Nets (Long Island Nets) - 29.5 Miles
NBA City: Brooklyn, New York
G League City: Long Island, New York
Notable Call-Ups: Justin Anderson, Theo Pinson, Reggie Perry
Nets Fact: The Long Island Nets played their inaugural 2016-17 season at the Barclays Center, sharing the venue with the Brooklyn Nets.
14. Chicago Bulls (Windy City Bulls) - 39.0 Miles
NBA City: Chicago, Illinois
G League City: Hoffman Estates, Illinois
Notable Call-Ups: Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Sturs, Antonio Blakeney
Bulls Fact: The Windy City Bulls’ name was selected by a fan suggestion page on the Chicago Bulls website.
15. Los Angeles Clippers (Ontario Clippers) - 44.5 Miles
NBA City: Los Angeles, California
G League City: Ontario, California
Notable Call-Ups: Terance Mann, Xavier Moon, Jonathan Motley
Clippers Fact: The Clippers’ original name was the Agua Caliente Clippers, a nod to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.
16. Sacramento Kings (Stockton Kings) - 47.9 Miles
NBA City: Sacramento, California
G League City: Stockton, California
Notable Call-Ups: Jeremy Lin, Danny Green, Gary Neal
Kings Fact: Since its inception in 2008, the Stockton Kings have been almost solely tied to the Sacramento Kings.
17. Orlando Magic (Lakeland Magic) - 55.4 Miles
NBA City: Orlando, Florida
G League City: Lakeland, Florida
Notable Call-Ups: Khem Birch, Devin Cannady, Gabe York
Magic Fact: In its history, the Lakeland Magic have held affiliate ties with five franchises: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic.
18. Milwaukee Bucks (Wisconsin Herd) - 86.6 Miles
NBA City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
G League City: Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Notable Call-Ups: Christian Wood, Gary Payton II, Sterling Brown
Herd Fact: Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the home of the herd, houses nearly 500,000 attendees in July for the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, an aviation gathering with over 10,000 aircraft in attendance.
19. Golden State Warriors (Santa Cruz Warriors) - 74.9 Miles
NBA City: Oakland, California
G League City: Santa Cruz, California
Notable Call-Ups: Seth Curry, Kent Bazemore, DeMarre Carroll
Warriors Fact: The Warriors’ history dates back to 1995 as the Dakota Wizards, a team in the International Basketball League. In its first season, Head Coach Dave Joerger led the Wizards to an IBA championship.
20. Charlotte Hornets (Greensboro Swarm) - 91.2 Miles
NBA City: Charlotte, North Carolina
G League City: Greensboro, North Carolina
Notable Call-Ups: Nick Richards, Cody Martin, Caleb Martin
Swarm Fact: The Swarm have yet to clinch a playoff berth in its six seasons of operation.
21. Boston Celtics (Maine Celtics) - 104.5 Miles
NBA City: Boston, Massachusetts
G League City: Portland, Maine
Notable Call-Ups: P.J. Dozier, Tim Frazier, Abdel Nader
Celtics Fact: The Celtics, formerly known as the Maine Red Claws, named the organization in honor of Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach.
22. San Antonio Spurs (Austin Spurs) - 116.3 Miles
NBA City: San Antonio, Texas
G League City: Austin, Texas
Notable Call-Ups: Ryan Aridiacono, Jonathan Simmons, Bryn Forbes
Spurs Fact: The Spurs participated in the 2019 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, being the first G League team to do so.
23. Indiana Pacers (Fort Wayne Mad Ants) - 129.0 Miles
NBA City: Indianapolis, Indiana
G League City: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Notable Call-Ups: Oshae Brissett, Terry Taylor, Georges Niang
Mad Ants Fact: Despite being the affiliate franchise for an assortment of teams, including 14 in the 2014-15 seasons, the Mad Ants have never rebranded in their historical tenure.
24. Minnesota Timberwolves (Iowa Wolves) - 243.9 Miles
NBA City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
G League City: Des Moines, Iowa
Notable Call-Ups: Joel Anthony, Tyler Cook, Jordan McLaughlin
Wolves Fact: The franchise initially held a naming contest for its name, listing the Corncobs, Maize, River Rats, Scarecrows, and Thoroughbreds as potential choices.
25. Houston Rockets (Rio Grande Valley Vipers) - 339.9 Miles
NBA City: Houston, Texas
G League City: Edinberg, Texas
Notable Call-Ups: Trevelin Queen, Danuel House, Garrett Temple
Valley Vipers Fact: The Valley Vipers are regarded as one of the most prestigious franchises in the NBA G League. With four titles and a 35-17 playoff record, they’ve asserted their dominance – most recently winning the 2022 G League Championship.
26. New Orleans Pelicans (Birmingham Squadron) - 342.9 Miles
NBA City: New Orleans, Louisiana
G League City: Birmingham, Alabama
Notable Call-Ups: DeAndre’ Bembry, Seth Curry, Donald Sloan
Squadron Fact: The Squadron initially had considered playing in the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida before settling in Birmingham, Alabama.
27. Denver Nuggets (Grand Rapids Gold) - 1,166.8 Miles
NBA City: Denver, Colorado
G League City: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Notable Call-Ups: Nik Stauskas, Bruce Brown, Matt Ryan
Gold Fact: The Gold were initially bought and relocated to Grand Rapids, Michigan, by the Detroit Pistons.
28. Miami Heat (Sioux Falls Skyforce) - 1,824.6 Miles
NBA City: Miami, Florida
G League City: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Notable Call-Ups: Duncan Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Amir Johnson
Skyforce Fact: Since its inception in the 1989-90 season (Continental Basketball Association), the Skyforce have retained its branding and location – making it the longest-standing organization in the G League.
