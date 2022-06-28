OKC Blue: Justin Jaworski Signs With Gipuzkoa Basket, Third Blue Member to Find New Home

Justin Jaworski has become the third member of last season's OKC Blue's roster to sign overseas.

The Oklahoma City Blue have entered into offseason mode.

While the Thunder organization has been attentive to the free-agent market, notably signing Jaden Shackelford and Gabe Brown to Exhibit-10 deals this week, members from the Blue roster have begun to find new homes.

On Monday, Oklahoma City Blue guard Justin Jaworksi announced that he signed a deal with Gipuzkoa Basket of the LEB Pro League. Gipuzkoa Basket also made a release on the signing.

Jaworski, age 23, averaged 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists for the Blue this season.

To open the season, Jaworski had essentially been used as the last man off the bench, playing a mere 86 minutes during the team’s first 15 games. However, upon the roster’s regular-season transition, he became one of the team’s top-end rotational pieces, recording 11 double-digit efforts and two 20-point performances across 29 games.

For Gipuzkoa Basket, they’ll be getting a sharpshooter with Jaworski as he shot 37.7% from three and 95.5% at the stripe during the G League season.

It is uncommon for the G League to retain players from season to season due to overseas opportunities and potential interest from other NBA franchises. So, the departure of Jaworski did not come as a surprise. However, he does mark the team’s first departure of the NBA offseason.

Jaworski joins center De’Quon Lake and forward Scotty Hopson as Blue members who have signed elsewhere following the G League season.

