OKC Blue: Rob Edwards to be Featured in Adidas Promo, Headlined as Detroit Basketball Icon

Oklahoma City Blue guard Rob Edwards will be featured in Adidas Basketball’s film series “Forum Friday.” Edwards is showcased in a role highlighting basketball icons from the greater-Detroit area. The film is slated to release on August 19.

He will be joined by former G League Ignite guard Amauri Hardy in the feature.

Edwards, age 25, was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. As an underclassman, he spent his high school days playing for Detroit Jesuit High School before transferring to Cass Tech as an upperclassman. In his senior campaign, he netted an All-State Honorable Mention, posting averages of 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Despite impressive high-school accolades, Edwards was unranked coming out of high school, earning a Division-1 offer from Cleveland State in the latter portions of recruitment.

In his collegiate tenure, Edwards notched All-Horizon All-Freshman team honors as a Freshman and a second-team All-Horizon nod as a Sophomore, leading the team with 16.5 points.

Edwards transferred to Arizona State as a Junior, posting averages of 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in his Senior season.

Selected by the Oklahoma City Blue in the third round of the 2020 G League Draft, the 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 62 appearances (24 starts) for the franchise.

In December of 2021, Edwards signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, posting his first NBA field goal on January 2, 2022, against the Dallas Mavericks.

