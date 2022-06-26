OKC Blue: Zavier Simpson Graces Cover of The Ballers Magazine

Captain Hook manned a new ship this month.

The Ballers Magazine, a monthly digital magazine dedicated to shining light on those in sports, donned Oklahoma City Blue guard Zavier Simpson on the cover of their June edition.

Simpson shares his basketball journey in the segment, Own The Moment, in which he details the importance of striving forward to reach his ultimate goals.

"I’ve learned a lot about myself. I would definitely say mental toughness — just being able to get through things. You can work so hard at something, and sometimes, the results won't reflect the hard work you put in. But, being able to keep striving forward, keeping your head up, and continuing to focus on your career and your own path was a goal of mine. You know, I challenged myself (with that). So being able to develop in that, and go through trials and tribulations to get to where I needed to be, is something I've definitely learned."

As Mr. Ohio Basketball in high school, a four-star recruiting grade, and a state title as a Freshman – Simpson committed to play hoops with the Michigan Wolverines.

Captain Hook concluded his tenure with Michigan as an icon. When it was all said and done, Simpson finished his four-year career at Michigan with one Big Ten All-Defensive selection, two Second-team All-Big Ten honors, a share for the winningest player in program history, and the fourth player in program history to collect 1,000 points and 500 assists with the Wolverines.

Then, the guard heard his name called by the Oklahoma City Blue.

Over the last two seasons, Simpson has stamped himself as one of the top players in Blue history. As his hook shot caught the eye of those in attendance, they also caught the eye of Thunder GM Sam Presti in late December – offering him a 10-day deal with the Thunder. However, a COVID test held the guard back from a contract, resulting in him continuing to play with the G League.

Simpson’s ultimate goal of an NBA appearance was made to close the season, as he closed the Thunder’s final four games averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

In The Ballers Magazine, Simpson goes further into detail on his journey as a professional, and the trials and tribulations he’s dealt with along the way.

In addition to Simpson, Exhibit-10 signee Gabe Brown also shares his basketball journey with the Michigan State Spartans. Brown will play for the Thunder in the Summer League.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.