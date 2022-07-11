OKC Blue: Zavier Simpson Returns to Face Thunder

Zavier Simpson has always been in Bricktown.

Following a prestigious collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines, which saw him post one Big Ten All-Defensive selection, two Second-team All-Big Ten honors, a share for the winningest player in program history, and over 1,000 points and 500 assists in four years – Simpson entered the 2020 NBA Draft with big-league aspirations.

However, all 60 selections came and went, and Captain Hook sailed back to sea, going undrafted.

In the 2020 NBA G League Draft, the Oklahoma City Blue, managed by Nazr Mohammed, took interest in the guard, selecting him with the seventh pick in the draft. From that point on, Simpson has been on a mission in Thunder blue.

Over the last two seasons, Simpson has stamped himself as one of the top players in Blue history. While the guard initially caught eyes with his high IQ in the passing department, he later became a staple figure of the OKC Blue’s offense – in more ways than one. This past season, the 6-foot-1 guard starred, mesmerizing fans with his hallmarked hook shot, passing off the screen and finishing around the cup. By December of last season, Sam Presti was calling, but a COVID test scrapped what would’ve been a 10-day deal.

Instead, Simpson waited for his moment, finishing out last season with the Blue before closing the Thunder’s final four games averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

While Simpson’s entire pro career has not been tied to the Thunder organization, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021 Summer League, his impact has been made throughout the franchise. Placing a career 372 assists, he led the Blue in both seasons in this category. As a scorer, he’s been one of the team’s biggest marvels since Deonte Burton.

Now, he’ll be lining up against his former squad.

Monday night, Simpson will be suiting up for the Orlando Magic, taking on his former Thunder squad with hopes of earning a long-term NBA contract.

Captain Hook’s lone former long-time OKC Blue teammates will be Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, and Aleksej Pokusevski for the contest. But, he still holds ties throughout the Thunder’s roster.

The national slate will be advertising Monday night’s matchup as the battle of top 2 picks Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, and deservingly so. However, the 25-year-old’s return will be on the ballot, and a bevy of hook shots may be on the way.

You can catch Simpson's return Monday night at 8pm CST on ESPN.

