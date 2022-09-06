OKC Thunder: 2022-23 Defensive Outlook

The Thunder have always prided themselves on defense, dating back to the good ol’ days of young Serge Ibaka and Thabo Sefolosha.

From the 2009-10 season to 2019-20, they have always finished their seasons in the top half of the league in defensive rating, with 2014-15 being the lone exception (Kevin Durant missed 55 games due to a Jones fracture). Furthermore, there were 7 seasons within that timeframe where the Thunder finished in the top 10.

Jumping to the 2021-22 season featuring a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder, the team found themselves finishing 18th in defensive rating (112.8) to end the regular season.

Looking at the numbers further, it’s hard to expect a better outcome given that our top 8 minute-getters were all 23 years old or younger, a group that also included 4 rookies. One other glaring weakness to note is that the Thunder lacked a meaningful defensive presence on the inside for a large part of the season as they gave minutes to prospective bigs Olivier Sarr, Mamadi Diakite, and Isaiah Roby.

It certainly didn’t help that Mark Daigneault employed a drop coverage scheme without the personnel to effectively execute it. Beyond that, the Thunder were often rolling out starting lineups that included multiple rookies, sophomores and even OKC Blue talent to round out the season, likely in hopes of improving lottery odds.

Despite finishing in the bottom half of the league, defensively, there were signs of progress. Between the start of the season and the end of February, the Thunder were the 10th best defense in the league, according to defensive rating (109.0). During this span, the Thunder also allowed their opponents the second-fewest points in fast-break situations (10.8), indicative of the team’s effort and ability to get back and defend in transition.

Oklahoma City also fared better than half of the league in the following categories: defensive rebound percentage, opponents’ points off turnovers, opponents’ points in the paint, and steals. While Kenrich Williams and Luguentz Dort provided a steady hand, defensively, it felt like the rest of the roster was overmatched with guys like Tre Mann, Josh Giddey, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl struggling to contain drives and pick-and-roll actions from stronger, more experienced players.

Yet, there is hope on the horizon. In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder drafted four prospects. And all four of those prospects have a reputation for being good on defense.

Enter Chet Holmgren. You know, the 7-footer from Gonzaga with a 7-foot-6 wingspan that blocks everything? Presuming a healthy return from a devastating Lisfranc injury, Holmgren can step in and contribute both as a rim-protector and disruptor in Daigneault’s drop scheme, fulfilling a gigantic hole on defense for the Thunder.

Ousmane Dieng, the 6-10 forward from France, has a 7-foot wingspan, is an extremely fluid mover, and is able to cover a lot of ground quickly and should be able to blanket opposing guards and wings at the NBA level in time.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Williams (aka J-Dub) from Santa Clara, is a guy who could really make a splash on the defensive side of the ball in year one. Williams brings intelligence, versatility, and a lot of size and length to the Thunder’s guard rotation. Listed at 6-foot-6, the former Bronco boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan and a near 40-inch vertical.

Former Arkansas Razorback Jaylin Williams (aka JayWill) steps into the league as a 6-10, 240 lb. forward who has a high feel for the game, is adept at reading opposing offense’s actions, and loves taking charges.

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Thunder will have a plethora of defensive potential on their hands. As disappointing as it is to lose Chet Holmgren and his length, mobility, and shot-blocking this season, there is still much to look forward to.

Oklahoma City’s two best defensive players Kenrich Williams and Luguentz Dort are currently locked up for the next five years.

Franchise centerpiece Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also locked up for five years and could have some untapped defensive potential waiting to be unlocked with the addition of a true second option to take up some of the slack. Darius Bazley and Ty Jerome are entering contract years and should be giving their best efforts in hopes of being re-signed.

Both Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are strong 6-8 forwards who read the floor well and should improve heading into their sophomore year. Guards Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins will be expected to continue developing as defenders as they enter year two. Czech guard Vit Krejci will look to build on a successful rookie season where he was able to return to play following an ACL injury prior to the 2020 NBA Draft. Krejci has all the tools to be a good defender at the NBA level and should benefit from a healthy offseason. 7-foot forward Aleksej Pokusevski and French guard Theo Maledon will be entering what could be a make-or-break third season and will look to give the Thunder a reason to keep them on the roster.

Additionally, The Oklahoma City Thunder could benefit from an intensely competitive training camp, a time when careers are on the line and players are given the opportunity to shine, impress the coaching staff, and earn the respect of their peers.

There should be no shortage of motivation since the Thunder must trim the active roster down from 20 to 15 after the training camp concludes. No matter what happens, the best talent should emerge to give Mark Daigneault and the Thunder the best chance of rolling out another top 10 defense this season.

