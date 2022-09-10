OKC Thunder: 2022-23 Offensive Outlook

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished with the second worst offensive rating in the NBA last season at 104.6, just a slight improvement over the previous season.

Starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, and Josh Giddey missed a combined 85 games and Head Coach Mark Daigneault found himself rolling out some extremely young lineups.

Putting the ball in the basket seemed to be the biggest issue facing the Thunder squad last year, ranking dead last in three-point percentage (32.3), and bottom five in two-point percentage (50.7). The inexperienced roster also finished at, or near, the bottom of the league in other offensive efficiency metrics such as pick-and-roll scoring, catch-and-shoot threes and at-rim finishing.

One of the few positives was how efficiently the team scored the ball in isolation, which accounted for 7.7 percent of the team’s total offense. According to Synergy Sports, the team finished 2021-22 with the 10th best effective field goal percentage (46.5%) in this category, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for more than 400 of those possessions. Fellow teammates Dort, Giddey, and Mann combined for another 155.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, it appears the rebuilding franchise looked to address some of these offensive issues via the draft, utilizing their three first-round picks to obtain Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, and Jalen Williams.

Holmgren, a true 7-footer out of Gonzaga University, has been lauded by basketball scouts for his versatility as a rim runner and floor spacer.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

Hailing all the way from France, Dieng is a 6-foot-10 project forward that sparked the team’s interest with his ball-handling and scoring upside.

Williams, a 6-foot-6 guard from Santa Clara University, is a promising candidate to provide instant offense in the form of spot-up threes, ambidextrous finishing at the rim, and pick-and-roll playmaking.

In another move to help along the offense, the front office opted to make a change to the coaching staff. On July 27th, it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that the Oklahoma City Thunder would be hiring Chip Engelland, the league’s most prominent shooting coach.

Engelland worked for the San Antonio Spurs for 17 years and is most known for helping star forward Kawhi Leonard develop his jumper. Presumably, the hope is that the 61-year-old shot doctor can assist the franchise’s young talent in finding their shooting strokes.

Mark Daigneault will be entering his third year as Head Coach. Given the aforementioned roster and staff changes, Billy Donovan’s successor will now have a surplus of offensive talent and potential going forward, and subsequently, the capability to employ lineups that can be successful at putting the ball in the basket sooner or later.

Even though things seem uncertain at this juncture, one thing is clear: the Oklahoma City Thunder are serious about improving.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.