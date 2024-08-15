OKC Thunder Annual New Year’s Eve Tilt Comes Against Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a yearly tradition of playing a home game on New Year's Eve, where the team is 12-4 on the Holiday - typically this event caps off a solid December home slate with game littered all throughout the month.
A tradition unlike any other where a year ago, the Thunder downed the Brooklyn Nets, 124-108 on New Year's Eve in Bricktown. This December, the lights will be a tad brighter, the matchup much more appealing as the Oklahoma City Thunder will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Dec. 31 on NBATV.
This contest will put stars on display with budding star Anthony Edwards who is projected to take another leap this season going up against MVP runner-up and back-to-back top-five finisher, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Along with those two, the game includes future All-Stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.
After adding big man Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, it will be interesting to see how the Oklahoma City Thunder elects to play against a bigger matchup this season under the reigning coach of the year Mark Daigneault.
A year ago, these two teams split the season series 2-2, with three of the four games being decided by six points or less. These two clubs are poised for a deep Western Conference playoff. runs with the Thunder holding the best odds to win the conference and the Timberwolves placing fourth on that list according to FanDuel.
