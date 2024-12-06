OKC Thunder Arrives with "Business-Like Approach," Overcomes Toronto in 37-Point Win
Now that Isaiah Hartenstein has entered the rotation quite recently for Oklahoma CIty, the team's rebounding efforts have been steadfast, and it's created many more opportunities for this team.
On Thursday night against Toronto, that was on full display---winning the rebounding and takeaway battles to dismantle the Raptors by 37 points, 129-92/
"I thought we were really ready to play from the jump," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said following the victory. "I thought the physicality early was a big-time tone setter in the game. We were ready to play."
They came prepared, outrebounding one of the top two offensive rebounding teams in the league in Toronto, 55-51 in the overall rebounding category and 13-12 in offensive rebounds. Three of those offensive boards came from Hartenstein, while he ended with 16 in total on the night.
"And then we were fast the other way," Daigneault said.
29 fast break points to the Raptors' 15, along with forcing 20 turnovers, saw the Thunder leak out in transition and get several quick scores to nullify any chance of Toronto gaining momentum on its home floor.
"They only got 20% of their shots back tonight, and that got us out on the break and we shared the ball and played with some speed. A lot of good things in the game, but also one of 82."
This is the mentality that's allowed this young Thunder group to flourish thus far as a cohesive unit, keeping its head down and focusing on its own brand of basketball. Now sitting at 17-5, Oklahoma City solidly sits 2.5 games ahead of second place in the West, appearing as a reliable favorite to pick as one of the best, if not the best, in the conference.
