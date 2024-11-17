OKC Thunder: Cason Wallace Working Through Early Shooting Slump
One of the Thunder’s best young guards is still searching for his shot this season.
Through 13 games, Oklahoma City has an 11-2 record and holds the No. 1 seed in the West, which is where it finished last season. Much of the team’s incredible start can be attributed to having the best defense in the league.
Among the players who have contributed to the Thunder’s stellar defensive start is Cason Wallace. The second-year guard has slotted into the starting lineup for six games and has been a force against opposing guards.
Last season, Wallace’s defense was eye-opening for a rookie, and he was a key part of the Thunder’s rise to the top of the conference. Nearly as important as his defense was his shooting ability. As a rookie, Wallace shot 41.9% from beyond the arc on nearly three attempts per game.
Through the first 13 games of his second season, Wallace’s attempts have stayed roughly the same, but he is knocking down only 28.6% of those looks. His struggles are not only limited to 3-point range, as he is shooting 8% worse from inside the arc as well.
While there are a few factors that could be hurting his shooting, it could be as simple as dealing with an increased role. Wallace’s minutes per game have increased from 20 to 25 this season.
With the second-year guard making starts in six of Oklahoma City’s games thus far, he has often had to deal with the best guard on opposing teams. With notable defensive performances, such as helping force Trae Young into 10 turnovers, Wallace has been nothing short of a star on that end.
The energy he has expended on the defensive end could also contribute to his shooting slump. This season, Wallace has been noticeably more physical and has averaged 1.7 steals per game, which is nearly double his average last season and ranks top 15 in the league.
The Thunder have the league’s best defense and are steadily rising the rankings offensively. While Wallace’s offense hasn’t come around yet, he has nearly 70 more games to get his shooting touch back. As he continues to get comfortable in his role, those shots should start to fall.
