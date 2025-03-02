OKC Thunder Continues to Highlight Isaiah Hartenstein’s Passing Ability
The Thunder had to make a move in the front court this season after falling short against Dallas’ massive lineup. Even aside from playing against a massive lineup though, it was clear that Oklahoma City needed more size and depth at the center spot. With an elite defense, accurate 3-point shooting, and an MVP candidate, a strong front court was one of the last pieces missing.
Isaiah Hartenstein has been the perfect signing for the Thunder. It was a seamless fit on paper, and the fit on the floor has honestly been even better than imaginable. Considering Hartenstein’s skillset and the Thunder’s philosophy and play style, it was easy to assume he would have a career-year in Oklahoma City. His opportunities increased and his production has been top tier.
Of course, the biggest problem that the Thunder solved with Hartenstein was rebounding. He has done just that, ripping down 11.4 boards per game. He’s also scoring at a high clip, adding 11.0 points per game. His passing has been the most surprising part of his game, though, as Hartenstein is averaging an impressive 3.9 assists per game. Last season was his previous career-high at just 2.5 per game.
He has figured out how to be a hub in Oklahoma City’s offense. His ball screens, dribble hand-offs, and passing all over the court has been a complete game changer for the Thunder. He has been able to set up shooters on the Thunder and help continue the progression of OKC's role players.
Hartenstein is also developing chemistry passing the ball to Chet Holmgren. When team's gear in on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander like the Wolves did last week, zoning up the rest of the team, Hartenstein's role will increase by miles. He is the key to a deep playoff run, and his passing is what can lead the way.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.