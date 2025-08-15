OKC Thunder Enjoy Multiple Long Home Stands
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw its schedule be released in full on Thursday with plenty of things that jump out at you. It is impossible to ignore the fact that the OKC Thunder are being showcased on National Tv 34 times, tied with the most in the league.
This puts the Thunder on each showcase date of the year. Opening Night, Christmas Day and MLK Day. The OKC Thunder will also be featured in two long home stands this season, a four and five game stint inside the Paycom Center.
With the OKC Thunder enter the season as reigning NBA champions for the first time in club history and look to defend their title belt in the 2025-26 campaign. This is going to be an interesting storyline to watch as the Thunder navigate this 82 game season.
For the first time in league history, the NBA is in a parity era. The previous seven winners have failed tom ake it out of the second round the following NBA postseason after hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.
The Thunder are going to be one of the hottest tickets in the NBA with people hoping to see the best team in basketball in what will be another historic season. Oklahoma City's slate of games features two lengthy home stands to allow fans to get out to the arena and see this championship crew which retained 14 of 15 members from last year's team.
OKC Thunder Enjoy Two Long Home Stands
Four Game Holiday Home Stand
- Dec. 25 San Antonio Spurs
- Dec. 28 Philadelphia 76ers
- Dec. 29 Atlanta Hawks
- Dec. 31 Portland Trail Blazers
Five Game Home Stand Longest of Season
- March 27 Chicago Bulls
- March 29 New York Knicks
- March 30 Detroit Pistons
- April 2 Los Angeles Lakers
- April 5 Utah Jazz
These two long home stands will be beneficial for the Oklahoma City Thunder who historically dominate at home. A year ago, the Thunder went 35-6 inside the Paycom Center en route to a 68 win campaign. The Thunder should be able to collect wins in these home stands against inferior teams. while also gaining some rest via blowing out teams like the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and perhaps by that time a beat-up Philadelphia 76ers squad.
The Schedule continues to be favorable to the OKC Thunder the more you dive into this schedule. These two home stands are another example of that.