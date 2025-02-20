Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Getting Healthy, 'Everyone Practiced' Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been riddled by injuries this season and at the NBA All-Star Break, they are getting the cleanest bill of health yet.

Jan 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guards Cason Wallace (22) and Isaiah Joe (11) react after a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guards Cason Wallace (22) and Isaiah Joe (11) react after a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Despite its 44-10 record, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been dealt a poor hand with its injury luck this season. Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams have all missed varying chucks of the season in total with Nikola Topic out of the season, though that was determined before the draft card was even turned in.

Still, this Thunder team has not played a single minute with its top line rotation healthy, perhaps the first time could be on Friday against the Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City's first game back after the All-Star Break with just 28 tilts to go.

At Thunder practice on Thursday, Mark Daigneault told gathered reporters that everyone practiced today - with the caveat of Mitchell (who was seen in a walking boot) and Topic.

Since Holmgren returned from a hip fracture this month, the seven-footer has seen at least one fixture of the rotation missing in all three games. From Dort to Wallace and Caruso. The early signs suggest the All-Star break was good for the Oklahoma City Thunder to return to health and begin its best stretch of the year in the player availability department.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will announce its inital injury report for Friday's Jazz clash later tonight to give a clear picture of what to expect.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

