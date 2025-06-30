OKC Thunder: Grading Ajay Mitchell Contract Extension
After winning its first NBA championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder has spent the past seven days hard at work.
From the Thunder, after winning Game 7 on Sunday, it has been a whirlwind. Oklahoma City has conducted a championship parade, the 2025 NBA Draft, the rookie introductory press conference, made a trade and signed two extensions.
After grading Jaylin Williams' contract extension, let's do the same for Ajay Mitchell. The No. 38 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft agreed to a new three-year deal worth nearly $9 million.
Mitchell was a key cog in head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation early in the season before suffering a toe injury in January, which sidelined him until the final two contests.
The Thunder rookie got sparing looks in the NBA Playoffs –– most noteably in the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Though, him being out of sight for the second half of the season should not wash away his impact.
Grading the Ajay Mitchell Contract
Mitchell provided a unique offensive punch to this Thunder roster. His ability to handle the ball and set up his teammates breathed new life into Oklahoma City's half-court offense, which was missed after he went down with an injury. On top of his ability to thrive in the pick-and-roll (1.012 points per possession), he showed off-ball prowess as well.
Mitchell ranked in the 95th percentile of cutters, producing 1.632 points per possession in that setting. His catch-and-shooter numbers were gaudy, hitting those shots at a 38% clip. The Thunder benefited greatly from his play-finishing on top of his ability to initiate actions on the ball.
Defensively, the rookie truly popped. It is a large reason why Daigneault trusted him from the season opener until his injury in a crowded rotation. He was a high-end pick-and-roll defender, limiting matchups to 0.796 points per possession in that setting. While he was only tested nine times in isolation, matchups only scored once against the rookie.
Mitchell is a high-feel player on both ends who consistently puts himself in position to make a play, highlighted by his help defense flying out to catch-and-shoot threats to the tune of a 32% conversion rate against him on top of sliding down to deter shots at the rim.
Despite his smaller frame, the rookie stuck his nose in plays enough to disrupt rim finishers, seeing them convert at just a 42.9% clip at the rim, ranking in the 90th percentile on 28 attempts.
It is clear that the blend of defense and on-ball prowess will be key for Oklahoma City moving forward. To have him on such a team-friendly pact will go a long way in the Thunder's sustainability as the rest of this roster grows more expensive.
Grade: A+