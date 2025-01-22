OKC Thunder Ink Branden Carlson to Second Ten-Day Pact
The Oklahoma City Thunder have used its open roster spot in a variety of ways, from shuffling Alex Reese and Malevy Leons into the spot to sticking with Branden Carlson.
The Utah product was initially on a standard NBA deal, before being waived prior to his money became guaranteed for the remainder of the season. After Carlson cleared waivers, the Thunder re-signed him on a ten-day contract.
On Monday, those ten days were up and the Oklahoma City Thunder elected to re-sign him to a second ten day contract. Once this contract ends, per NBA rules, the Thunder can not issue him a third ten day contract.
If the Thunder want to keep the seven-footer around past this ten-day deal, they would either have to issue him a standard NBA contract.
The Thunder can not upgrade Carlson to a two-way pact after this second ten-day deal runs out, because under the new CBA, he has already made more in guaranteed money than is allowed on a two-way deal.
This season, Carlson is averaging 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.4 stocks per game while shooting 41 percent from the floor, 39 prcent from beyond the arc and 100 percent at the free throw line.
This past week, Carlson was a standout in the Thunder's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers pouring in 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block in a career-high 17 minutes of action.
