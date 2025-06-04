OKC Thunder Veteran Reflects on Rebuild, NBA Finals Berth
After a fun season in 2019-20, where the Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the NBA World to make the NBA Playoffs after infamously being given a 0.2% chance to pull off such a feat, the team was ready to fully sink into a complete rebuild.
That summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded everyone and everything that wasn't bolted down and went through a coaching change. One of those trades netted the Bricktown Ballers Kenrich Williams, seen as more of a throw-in to the deal than a headliner.
The TCU product quickly became integral to the Thunder's culture and not only has it stuck around but has been looked upon as a leader in Oklahoma City.
Williams has seen it all during his time as a member of the Thunder. 20-something win seasons, a spunky play-in run and now back-to-back No. 1 seeds capped off with a historic 68-win season that led to the team's first NBA Finals berth since 2012.
At NBA Finals Media Day, Williams was asked to reflect on his journey he has been on with the organization.
"It set in and you start looking back on the journey and you know, the highs and lows, the goods the bads and everything we have been through as a team and the organization. Just making sure you are grateful to be here in this moment, embracing it," Williams explained, "I would say how fast it changed [jumped out to him when reflecting]. It feels like just yesterday we were at the bottom of League standings, and now, getting a chance to play for a championship. That has been the biggest thing for me, just how fast this has been."
This moment has to be even sweeter for Williams and his long-time tenured Thunder teammates to be along for the ride on this journey back to the top.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will get this NBA Finals started on June 5 inside the Paycom Center.