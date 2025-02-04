OKC Thunder Latest Injury Report Reveals Alex Caruso Return
The Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting with a 39-9 record as they enter Wednesday's tilt with the Phoenix Suns seeking 40 wins before 10 losses - doubling down on the old adage that true title contenders win 40 games before losing 20 contests.
Oklahoma City has earned this lofty record through no shortage of adversity. Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Ajay Mitchell have all missed massive chunks of time this season.
Alex Caruso recently suffered an ankle sprain last Wednesday against the Warriors and as the OKC Thunder put out its initial injury report against the Phoenix Suns, Caruso is no longer listed. This signals the return for the defensive ace who has shuffled in and out of Oklahoma City's lineup this season.
Along with Caruso, All-Star Jalen Williams is tabbed as questionable with a wrist injury while rising star Cason Wallace is listed as out with a shoulder injury.
The Phoenix Suns have not released an injury report at this time for a game that has been flexed to National Television with a later 8:30 PM CT tip-time on ESPN.
Updated Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
- Jalen Williams (Wrist) Questionable
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
These NBA Injury Reports get updated hourly and we will see how each side progressions on the NBA Injury Report.
