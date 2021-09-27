OKC Thunder Media Day Live Blog

Mark Daigneault
- The Oklahoma City Thunder coach opens by saying the Thunder have a unique opportunity this year because they have a "blank canvas" staring them in the face.
- Daigneault echos Sam Presti's comments from Friday, confirming that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 100 percent healthy.
- “He’s got a really sophisticated approach to competition,” Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander. He said that the Thunder point guard is able to look forward and see the greater overall project as the Thunder build for the future.
- Daigneault said the most formidable offenses in the playoffs are the ones that have multiple ball creators, and it’s something that the Thunder are building toward with the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski and others. “Having multiple versatile ball handlers is not a weakness,” Daigneault said. “That’s a strength and that’s something that we certainly have to work to figure out, make sure that we’re optimizing everyone’s talent.”
“We’re trying to develop our program, trying to develop an envorinemat, we’re trying to develop an identity of how we’re going to play,” Daigneault said. As expected, growth will be the emphasis for the Thunder in 2021, and Gilgeous-Alexander will be at the center of everything Oklahoma City does this year.
10:50 a.m.
Due to NBA Health and Safety protocols, we will be covering Thunder Media Day virtually here in 2021. Follow along all day long as we provide updates as every player speaks to the media ahead of training camp.