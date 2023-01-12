OKC Thunder Mid-Season Report Cards

With the Oklahoma City Thunder now crossing the mid-season mark, there’s enough of a sample size to evaluate each player and their performances this far into the season. First off, as a team, the Thunder are 18-23, which is on pace to crush the standards set for them by national media.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

How could Gilgeous-Alexander receive anything less? He’s improved from last season in almost every department of his game. Most notably, he’s scoring over 30 points per game, and he’s doing so in a fashion that’s hard for NBA teams to stop. He’s also been incredibly clutch, which adds to his case. Overall, he’s the Thunder’s MVP and is putting together an All-Star and potentially All-NBA season.

Josh Giddey: A-

While Giddey, in his second season, still has his weaknesses, we’ve seen him take action to improve on them, and he’s put together a great month of basketball. At 15.3 points per game, Giddey is proving to be a better scorer and shooter in general. With his improvements, Giddey has been a solid second option and partner alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luguentz Dort: C+

While being slightly more efficient on less volume, Dort has played a pretty up and down season. He’s put together some incredibly efficient nights which have been followed by inefficient nights. There hasn’t been a real jump, and his offensive game hasn't improved much from last season on a consistent basis, though there are signs of it. Dort is still finding his role, and that might not be revealed until the Thunder are fully healthy next season.

Jalen Williams: B+

In his first season, Williams is the team’s fourth leading scorer, despite having inefficient minutes to start the season. He’s earned a consistent starter role where he’s had to be a plug and play guy. His matchup provides a different challenge each night and he seems to consistently step up. There have been different improvements for Williams all season long, too.

Aleksej Pokusevski: A-

If a Thunder fan from last season could see the growth Pokusevski has made in this season, they would have a hard time believing it. Pokusevski is a legit rim protector now and is a much more complete, efficient basketball player. This season has brought some challenges and inconsistency to Pokusevski, but his response to it has been solid each time.

Tre Mann: C+

Analyzing Mann’s season thus far isn’t an easy challenge, as he’s not been in a position that has allowed him to be successful. However, in Mann’s position, he’s got to learn to find success even if it’s in small bursts of minutes and not gameplanned for him. There’s more to be seen of Mann before he can properly be evaluated, but the biggest thing for him in the second half of the season will be making his presence felt.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: B

Before going down with injury, Robinson-Earl was providing very solid backup big man minutes, and his shooting has been improved and he was shooting confidently. He’s clearly taken a step forward and his injury has been proving painful for the Thunder, showing his positive impact to the team.

Kenrich Williams: A-

As a glue guy and hustler, Williams plays in his role perfectly. The stats back him up, too. He’s consistently making plays that help the Thunder win games, and he provides exactly what’s needed without overstepping or underperforming.

Isaiah Joe: B+

In the season, Joe has been a huge bright spot. After being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the season, Joe has seemingly found a home. His shooting is much valued and brings the best out of Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey, who are both good passers and benefit from the open driving lanes. He, like Kenrich Williams, has good effort and hustle on a nightly basis.

Aaron Wiggins: B-

Though the Thunder are a perfect 7-0 in games in which Aaron Wiggins starts this season, he doesn’t provide the same value each night, and it’s not always his fault. Wiggins hasn’t had a consistent role or minutes this season, making it hard for him to make a nightly impact.

Mike Muscala: C+

What the Thunder have needed from Muscala on the floor this season, he has provided. Obviously, his impact goes far beyond what he provides in his minutes on the floor. However, on the floor, Muscala didn’t have the best start to the season, but has recently picked up his play.

Darius Bazley: C-

Two things are true about Bazley’s case this far into the season; He hasn’t had the adequate playing time and role to show what he could be doing this season, but he’s not earned anything more than he’s gotten this season with his opportunities. Bazley’s game hasn’t seemed to fit the Thunder’s style this season, which has led to far less minutes and usage. His case almost feels incomplete because of his minutes drop.

