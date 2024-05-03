OKC Thunder Should Hope For Game 7 In Mavericks-Clippers Series
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on ice waiting for their next opponent. After punching their ticket to the second round for the first time since 2016, the Thunder will host Game 1 of their Western Conference Semi-Finals Matchup against a to be determined foe.
As the Dallas Mavericks won a pivotal Game 5 in LaLa Land, history shifts to their side with two chances to close out the Clippers - including on Friday night in Dallas.
As the NBA announces the first four games of the 2nd round the Oklahoma City Thunder should be rooting for the Mavericks-Clippers series to extend to a Game 7 on Sunday in Hollywood.
The series will begin on Tuesday in the Paycom Center before seeing a day off ahead of Game 2's Thursday night tilt.
In the first four games, the two sides don't see multiple off days once - Game 3 takes place on Saturday May 11 while Game 4 takes place on Monday, May 13.
Should the Mavericks-Clippers first-round series push to a seventh game on Sunday, the winner would need to jet from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City with just one off day to spare before entering an every-other-day format to set the tone for Round 2.
This would be incredibly tough on either potential matchup as each deals with lingering injuries to stars.
Whereas if Dallas closes things out at home on Friday, the Mavericks would enjoy three days off before heading up I-35 for a short business trip. The perfect blend of rest for Luka Doncic's knee without worrying about the rust factor.
As Oklahoma City tries to balance over a week off, one way to off set any rust that comes with the layoff would be to welcome in a weary bunch.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.