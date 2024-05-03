OKC Thunder Second Round Schedule Set For First Four Games
As the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off their second sweep in franchise history, the Bricktown boys will have over a week off before the start of their next series.
This will be a similar layoff to the team's wait from Game 82 to Game 1 of their First Round series with New Orleans.
OKC will open up the second round in the Paycom Center on Tuesday, May 7 at 8:30 CT on TNT. Their matchup is to be determined at the Dallas Mavericks-L.A. Clippers series is still in progress.
This series will feature a game every other day for the first four contests. Two of the four games will be featured on TNT while the other middle two games will be on ESPN and ABC respectfully.
Oklahoma City could learn their foe on Friday should the Dallas Mavericks close out their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 in the American Airlines Center.
The Thunder have reached the second round for the first time since 2016 where they knocked off the Dallas Mavericks in that postseason defeating them in five games in the opening round.
OKC last played the L.A. Clippers in the NBA Playoffs back in 2014 where the Thunder got past the Lob City crew in the second round.
That series went six games and was closed out in LaLa Land en route to a Western Conference Finals loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs.
Want to join the discussion?Like Inside the Thunder on Facebookand follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.