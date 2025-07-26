OKC Thunder’s Arkansas Duo Honored With Hometown Parade
Oklahoma City’s magical championship run ended with a parade that reflected the passion of the city. The Thunder’s parade made national headlines, and the entire city put on a show for the rest of the country to see. It was a true full circle moment for both the Thunder organization and the fanbase as a whole.
While the Thunder’s parade was a perfect way to cap off the championship season, it wasn’t the only parade happening. Two of Oklahoma City’s key role players got special hometown treatment with a parade of their own.
Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe, both Fort Smith, Arkansas natives, celebrated by way of a parade down Garrison Avenue. Much like Oklahoma City’s parade, Fort Smith was full of Thunder fans.
Williams and Joe both had a huge impact on basketball in the state of Arkansas, each winning state titles for the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies before going on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks in college. While they never crossed over as teammates at Arkansas, they’ve spent quite a bit of time together on the Thunder. Williams was drafted in the second round during 2022, and Joe was signed during the same offseason.
Both Williams and Joe were under-the-radar players coming into the NBA that found a home in Oklahoma City. Joe was even cut by the Sixers before landing with the Thunder, but it was always meant to be. Each player had a key role on a championship team, and the duo each locked down longterm contracts recently.
The parade was well attended, and just like the Thunder’s parade, Williams and Joe left the vehicle to engage with fans in the crowd. It once again shows how much they love the Thunder and their hometown community.