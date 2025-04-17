OKC Thunder’s Isaiah Joe Could See Stock Soar in Playoffs
Oklahoma City has had plenty of playoff legends born throughout the years. Of course, the charge has been led by the stars. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and countless others found a way to shine on a big stage — and now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is part of that conversation, too.
Legendary role players stepped up, too, like Dion Waiters, and even Reggie Jackson’s red-hot stretch in May. Oklahoma City got plenty of national television throughout the season, but nothing is like playoff attention. All eyes will be on the Thunder — and some will probably be watching the team for the first time. This is where legends are born and moments are created, and this Thunder team has a handful of moment makers.
One guy who could become a household name in the playoffs is Isaiah Joe — the Thunder’s sharpshooter. Joe has been one of the NBA's best shooter over the last three years, but he hasn't exactly gotten the recognition. Even though he has lobbied for events line the 3-point contest, he hasn't picked up much media attention.
Joe is ready for his moment, though. Since the All-Star break, the Thunder's sharpshooter has been one of the very best outside shooters in the NBA. In 25 games since the break in action, Joe is averaging 11.6 points per game on a red-hot 44.3% from 3-point range. He has clearly been one of the most accurate marksmen in the league and is choosing the perfect time to heat up.
Overall, Joe is averaging a career-high 10.2 points on the season, while shooting 41.2% from long range. He has quietly put together his best season yet. As the Thunder's popularity has picked up, a handful of players have gotten extra exposure. It sure feels like Joe is next in line.
A big game, moment, or shooting stretch from Joe could change everything for the Thunder. And the playoffs provide the perfect stage.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.