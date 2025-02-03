OKC Thunder’s Kenrich Williams Notches First Double-Double of the Season
Oklahoma City recorded its 38th win of the season in complete blowout fashion on Saturday night. The Thunder returned home and kicked off the month of February with a 34-point win against the Kings — a team squarely in the play-in hunt in the Western Conference. It was, no doubt, an impressive win.
One of the biggest keys to Oklahoma City’s franchise-best season so far is that the points can come from a multitude of places. The role players on this team, while sometimes sporadic, can go off for a large number of points on any given night. That was on display on Saturday, as Aaron Wiggins dropped 41 points. It wasn’t only Wiggins who had a big night, though.
Saturday was Kenrich Williams’ best outing of the season and he played a big part in the Thunder’s victory. In 22 minutes, Williams poured in 18 points and 11 rebounds securing his first double-double of the season. He shot 8-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range, ending as a plus-21 for the game. This marks the first time Williams has recorded double digit points since Jan. 12, and it’s his first double digit rebounding game of the season to date.
Williams has been effective in his minutes for the Thunder this season and always gives the team a unique look in the front court. With Chet Holmgren still sidelined, Williams has been the Thunder’s most effective big man outside of Isaiah Hartenstein. He might be undersized, but his effort and IQ gives the Thunder a lift every night he plays.
On the season, Williams is averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds on 51.3% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range. When Holmgren returns, he gives Oklahoma City a new look at the power forward spot next two the team’s two options at center. He’s a utility player for the Thunder that could really come in handy during the playoffs.
Oklahoma City is better because of the weapons it has at its disposal constantly. Williams is certainly one of those weapons and can be used in so many different ways.
