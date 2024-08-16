OKC Thunder’s Lu Dort Snubbed on NBA2K25
The dead period in the NBA offseason is officially upon us. Free agency and the draft came and went, the Olympics in Paris have concluded, and all that’s left before the season is a waiting period. Lines have been set, the schedules have been released, and new rankings seem to come out every week.
Included in those rankings are NBA 2K25 updates. The video game has been a staple for this period of the offseason for the last decade now, and fans will get their fix in of NBA basketball before the season starts. The developers have started to roll out player rankings. This week, they have been releasing their highest category ratings, and Oklahoma City has a handful of familiar faces at the top.
On Friday, 2K released the top perimeter defenders. A member of the Oklahoma City Thunder was listed, but it might not be who you were thinking. Alex Caruso, the newest member of the team via trade, was given a 94 rating in the perimeter defense category — and it’s well warranted. The former Chicago Bull has been a top defender in the NBA for a handful of years now and has two All-Defensive selections to his name to show for it. There was one notable omission however.
Lu Dort was nowhere to be found in the top five despite his reputation for being one of the league’s top perimeter defenders. Dort has serious respect around the league for locking up the best players in the NBA but the accolades haven’t caught up to his reputation quite yet.
Current Thunder star Jalen Williams wasn’t happy with Dort’s snub, and took to X to express his distaste.
“Where tf is Lu at,” Williams questioned on Friday afternoon. And he has a point. He has watched Dort do the dirty work over the last two seasons in Oklahoma City, and almost any NBA player who has had to square off against him on the perimeter would lock Dort into the top five.
In all reality, 2K ratings don’t matter one bit. Dort will continue to take on the opposing team’s toughest matchup, and he’ll have help with Caruso by his side. That duo, along with Cason Wallace off the bench, will provide some of the best perimeter defense in the NBA. Oklahoma City’s team defense looks to be near flawless on paper.
