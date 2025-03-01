OKC Thunder’s Superstar Drops From Top Spot in MVP Ladder
Over the last few months of the NBA season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the league’s MVP. The Thunder’s superstar has elevated his game to new heights and is nearly a lock for his third straight All-NBA First Team selection.
Two weeks after the All-Star Break, though, Gilgeous-Alexander has fallen just a bit. After headlining the NBA’s MVP race, it appears the media is leaning a different way. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has reclaimed the top spot of the NBA’s MVP Ladder.
“It would be accurate on twin counts to say Nikola Jokić passes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the tightly contested Kia MVP Ladder,” Shaun Powell wrote.
“As in, reclaimed the No. 1 spot this week. As in, throwing dimes all over the floor for the Nuggets lately and helping them win — and in the process, give themselves a puncher’s chance of pulling close to the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander.”
In all honesty, though, the rankings are just a think-piece. It feels like it became old listing SGA as the top MVP option every week, so Jokic was the choice this week. The NBA’s website seems to be the only ones in on the bit, though. It makes sense to want to have a different opinion, but Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP odds have never been higher.
According to FanDuel’s odds, SGA is sitting at -550. Jokic, who passed SGA on the NBA’s MVP Ladder, is at +340. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 32.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game fully deserve the MVP award — especially considering his defensive impact compared to Jokic.
“Those waiting for Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficiency to dip are … still waiting. Perhaps in vain, too. He has 20 games of 35-plus points and has made at least half his shots in every month except the four-game October, all while doing this for the No. 1 team in the West and without a big man for much of the season.
"His best in February: a 50-piece against the Suns where he shot 62%. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in that game."
In reality, Gilgeous-Alexander's post All-Star Break stretch has done nothing but affirm his MVP chances. He is the odds on favorite by a mile at this point. Jokic is doing his best to make it a race, but the NBA's MVP ladder isn't exactly accurate at the moment.
