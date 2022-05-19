OKC Thunder Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule Announced

This season will mark the Thunder's first Summer League in Salt Lake City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be heading to Salt Lake City.

For the first time in franchise history, the Thunder will be in attendance for the Salt Lake City Summer League. In this three-day event, spanning from July 5-7, the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Thunder will compete in a three-game, round-robin format at Vivint Smart Arena.

Here’s the full breakdown of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule:

All times CST:

Game One: Tuesday, July 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz (8 pm)

Game Two: Wednesday, July 6: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6 pm)

Game Three: Thursday, July 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5 pm)

Leading into the Summer League, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be well-prepared for battle. In Sam Presti’s exit interview, the GM announced that Aleksej Pokusevski and Josh Giddey are slated to play in the Salt Lake City Summer League. Alongside the returning duo, the Thunder will also have returning members in Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, Theo Maledon, and Vit Krejci, among others, at their disposal.

Oklahoma City will also have some new alluring talent for Salt Lake City. With the Thunder hitting big in Tuesday’s lottery, they enter the NBA Draft carrying their highest pick in franchise history at Pick No. 2. Alongside this marquee pick-up, their selections at 12, 30, and 34, if selected, will load the roster even further with young pieces.

Following the Thunder’s Salt Lake City circuit, they are set to return to the Las Vegas Summer League, held on July 7-17.

