OKC Thunder See Perfect Draw in NBA Cup With Houston Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen grand success this year. Posting a 19-5 record, despite battling roster-shifting injuries this entire season. On Tuesday, the Thunder punched its ticket to Vegas, with a 118-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks. That caused Oklahoma City to wait around on Wednesday, seeking its next matchup, between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
The Rockets pulled off a win, snapping a jaw-dropping losing streak, having not beat the Warriors since February 2020 prior to Wednesday night. However, this was the best draw for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
No, not because this is some push over game, ot the Thunder are as heavy favorites as Vegas believes, but because of the past.
Oklahoma City lost to Houston five games ago, it is the Thunder's only loss in that stretch. It was a down to the wire contest, that saw the Rockets squeak out a nail bitter. It is rare to play that competitive of a regular season game and have a chance to implement some of the changes right away.
This is also a test of the league's two best defenses. The Rockets have an ability to give the Thunder offense fits, and for as good as Oklahoma City has been this season, its scoring can stagnate at times when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the floor.
A game like this gives the Thunder the perfect way to test itself in a highly competitive atmosphere. With plenty of chess match moves for Mark Daigneault to make on the sideline, to the players themselves having to figure out how to blow past a difficult defense. Even down to the fact that Houston turns the ball over less than anyone, how will the Thunder's defense respond to that?
If you are looking to get the most out of this Vegas trip, and be in situations that can translate to the playoffs, look no further than the Houston Rockets. Making this the perfect draw for Oklahoma City.
